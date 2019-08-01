6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! August 1
1 Create your own Altered Book altar or shrine for the Altered Book event at the Copper Queen Library’s Assemblage Boxes, Altered Books Workshop, noon to 3 p.m. at 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Basic materials will be provided. Bring embellishments such as ribbons, found objects, personal icons, etc. Space is limited. Sign up at the front desk or call 520-432-4232. Free.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Parents, caregivers, and children get together for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing at the free Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Questions? Call 520-432-4232.
4 If you have “An Hour to Kill,” bring a bag lunch to the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. at 1 p.m. for a free and lively discussion on a popular mystery title. This week: "The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle" by Stuart Turton. Call for information: 520-458-4225.
5 Experience Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m. at the Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane. It’s a free weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Contact: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com.
6 Take a Sunset Trail Ride from the Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral. They provide a two-hour, guided trail ride starting around sunset. The exact time depends upon the season. Reservations are required. Call: 520-533-5220. The cost is $60 per rider.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Philly Cheese Steaks, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, coleslaw, chips. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. Members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Prose and Cons, 8 p.m. Bisbee Grand Hotel, 61 Main St., Bisbee. Info: 520- 432-5900.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 - 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Bisbee Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Presbyterian Annex, 24 Howell, Bisbee. Reflexology and cranial sacral, acupuncture, EFT, posture assessments, Bowen Bodywork, tarot, massage, reiki and Deeksha Oneness Blessings.
Little Library Bookstore Sale, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. New stock of books, DVDs, CDs. 50% off. Info: 520-439-2250. Free to browse.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Cochise Linux User Group, 1 p.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, Linux users talk about their problems and questions about free and open software. Build job skills, improve efficiency. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Huachuca Arts Associations August Show: Birds of a Feather Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., 1835 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. HAA members, all local artists, showcase different mediums celebrating winged friends with jewelry, paintings, gourds, photography. Info 520-803-1078.
The Mule Boys, 4:30 pm. Morning Star Cafe, 10428 Hwy 92, Palominas. cool mix of acoustic blues, swing, folk and Americana style music with the Mule Boys, Scott Muhleman and Jon Messenger. Info: 520-366-5666. No cover.
Stacks After Sunset: Bowie Bash, 5 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Sierra Vista. Adults ages 18 and up dress up and rock out to celebrate the singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and artist. Info: 520-5-458-4225. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Sip & Create, 7 - 10 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Cost includes 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), snacks, instructions to create original art. Call to reserve your spot: 520-533-2015. $35.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.