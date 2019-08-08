6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! August 8
1 Get ready for Pirates in Bisbee! The seas get high starting around noon with a treasure hunt and continue with an Exotic Rum Tasting and Tarot Readings at Screaming Banshee Pizza from 5 to 7p.m. Friday and Saturday. Check out today’s Events section and Bisbee After 5 on Facebook for more info.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Exchange ideas with a diverse group embracing the Socratic method at the free Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Their goal is to build a more inclusive world, and gain a better understanding of human nature. Call for details: 520-459-3888.
4 Pick up some decor or some gifts or just something special for yourself at the 6th Annual Foster a Future Craft Bazaar with over 25 vendors of mostly handcrafted items. It runs today from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Kino Hall, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista. Proceeds benefit Catholic Community Services Foster Care programs. Contact Maryann for more information at 520-456-5555.
5 Hear about Cochise County in relation to the International border and learn about programs in place to help keep our communities safe. Attend the Townhall Border Meeting, 1 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Police Department Auditorium, 911 Coronado Drive in Sierra Vista. Sponsored by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Get more info at 520-432-9500.
6 Might Scouting be your new thing? Check out the Scout Show tonight at 6 p.m. at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive. Packs, troops, and crews will have tables showing you what makes Scouting fun for them. Get info from 520-458-1072.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Breakfast, 7:30 - 10 a.m. Bisbee Senior Center, 300 Collins Road, Bisbee. Pancakes and “The Works.” Info: 520-432-2167
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 - 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Home Networking Demystified, 9 a.m., 4001 E Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista. Hardware (modems, routers, Wi-Fi vs Ethernet, mesh vs extended networks); services (security choices, guest accounts, speed and speed checking). Refreshments—coffee, donuts, and bagels. Info: 520-266-4102. Free.
Mule Mountain Democratic Club, Bisbee Community Y, 26 Howell Ave. Bisbee. Special Guest, Theresa Coleman, Bisbee's new City Manager. Q & A. Light refreshements.
SV Friends Library Booksale, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friends of the Library Store, 2243 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Half-price book sale, new location. Shop in cool comfort for bargains in all departments., Info: 520-417-6999. Free to browse.
Bisbee USD Rock our Schools, 10 a.m., Warren Ballpark, 99 Arizona St. Bisbee. Good food, games, rides and music as we welcome everyone back to school. Supports extracurricular activities for all. Info: 520-432-5381. Free admission.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Bug Night, 7 p.m. Kartchner Caverns State Park, south of Benson. Live insects, blacklight scorpion walks, a chance to learn more about wild insects. Bring flashlights, blacklight, dress for weather. Scorpion walks, 8 p.m. Info: 520-586-2283. $7/vehicle.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.