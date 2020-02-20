1 “Finding Flight,” an all-women art show of sculpture, objects, and installations opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee. All these artists work in three dimensions including fine woodwork, mixed media sculpture, wire work, textiles, and ceramics. Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 520-432-4866 for more information.
2 Learn about rocks and minerals at Science Friday at the Bisbee Science Lab Annex, 519 Melody Lane in the San Jose area of Bisbee. The program runs from 1 to 3 p.m., and today’s topic will be “Mining For Agriculture,” part of February’s theme, “Mining & Minerals.” The activities are fun and exciting hands-on science. Tickets are not required. Entry is completely free and open to the public. If your child needs transportation (for ages 8 and up), email bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com for a free bus pass.
3 You think you’re a board game master? You’ve played Trivial Pursuit. You’ve pulled a Jenga block in your lifetime. You’re a Bananagrams whiz. Participate in a do-or-die, fast-paced battle. Players sign up in pairs to compete in the ultimate board game showdown. The final team left standing will become the reigning champions. Head to the Board Game Battle Royale at 6 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Space is limited: first come first served, while supplies last. For ages 18 and older. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
4 Cochise Writing Celebration Open Mic, 7 p.m. Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Read and enjoy poetry, prose, music and more. There’s no cover. Get more information at 520-417-4086.
3 The Rooks play “music of a Celtic persuasion” at the Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Toe tapping and beer are encouraged. There will be food. Call for more information: 520-432-5900. There is no cover charge.
6 Stacy Layne Matthews from Ru Paul’s Drag Race headlines the 2020 Affinity Tour’s stop in Bisbee at The Quarry, 60 Brewery Avenue. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are at Eventbrite: $10 (plus fee) for General Admission and $15 (plus fee) for a Meet and Greet. Talk to The Quarry at 520-366-6868.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS
Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks are on from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. Two-hour fasting gives best results. Call for more information: 520-263-3293.
EOP Tour, 10 a.m. Environmental Operations Park, 7201 Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Register now for a look at where your water goes and see some great wildlife. Contact ndmiller@email.arizona.edu to sign up. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Cochise Actors Troupe, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Room 708 Music/Business Bldg., Cochise College Sierra Vista. Students and community welcome. Info: sagel@cochise.edu.
Steak Fry, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Steak, onions, mushrooms, potato, cornwnecessary. Info: 520-222-8711. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Modern Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. For pairs or singles. Country, old rock, modern pop. Info: 559-289-9300. $6. This class and Tuesday’s are free.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Breakfast, 8 — 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 — $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 — 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Tombstone Gallery of the Arts Quilt Show, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. 317 E. Allen St., Tombstone. 100 quilts, raffle, “Sew Along Days” workshops. Info: aprilremyhinton@gmail.com. Free to browse.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. — noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. — noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
“Killer in the Shadows” Auditions, 2 p.m. Village Meadows Baptist Church, 1407 El Camino Real, Bldg #1, Sierra Vista. Actors 16+ and women to sing 40s hits. No experience necessary. Info: 520-222-8711. Free.
A Roaring 20s Gala, 5 — 9 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Reception, cash bar, dinner, music & dancing, prizes, auctions, photo ops. Proceeds to Fort Huachuca community organizations and scholarships. Tickets: $35/person at 222.fhcsc.com.
Fault Line Players Auditions, 6 p.m., 161 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. They are seeking several men and women, ages/types open! No experience is necessary. There will be cold readings from scripts. Actors are compensated. For more information, message The Fault Line Players on Facebook, or call 619-761-1598.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 — 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.