1 Right Arm Night starts at 4 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca. There will be free finger foods, a pay-as-you-go bar, and prizes. The theme is Super Bowl and Live Trivia Night. It’s free, fun, and all are welcome: military, retired, civilian. Get details at 520-538-0836.
2 Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks are on from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. Two-hour fasting gives best results. Call for more information: 520-263-3293.
3 Send the family to Science Friday at the Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane in the San Jose area of Bisbee. The program runs from 1 to 3 p.m., and today’s topic will be “How Fossils are Found. The activities are fun and exciting hands-on science. Tickets are not required. Entry is completely free and open to the public. If your child needs transportation (for ages 8 and up), email bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com for a free bus pass.
4 The film “Abominable” plays at the Copper Queen Library Annex at 3 p.m. Teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai. She and her friends name him “Everest” and embark on a quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. The film is rated PG, and runs 97 minutes. The Annex is at 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
5 Bonnie Starr plays The Landmark Café, 400 W. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista from 5 to 8 p.m. She’ll bring her practically patented mix of country, oldies, and rockabilly, with an emphasis on rockin’ dance tunes. For more information, call the Landmark Café at 520-459-4624.
6 The Border Crossers Reunion kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St. They will debut some new material and play some old favorites. Featuring Sam Panther on drums, Daniele Panther on vocals, Philip Bynoe on bass and special guest appearances. Contact the Grand at 520-432-5900. There’s food, and there’s no cover.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Cochise College Theatre Meeting, 4:30 — 6:30 p.m., Room 708, Music/Business Building SV Campus. Students and community members welcome. Bring food to share. Info: sagel@cochise.edu. Free meeting.
Science Cafe: Mining Reclamation, 5 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Bisbee Science Lab presents experts on the reclamation process. Info at Eventbrite. Free.
Schnitzel Dinner, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Red cabbage, green beans, mashed potatoes, roll, dessert. Live entertainment, 8 — 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
“Murder in a Galaxy Far, Far Away,” 6 p.m. Events 161, 161A E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Adults only. Help characters use the mysterious Source to solve the mystery and unveil a spy. Dress as a sci-fi character for a costume contest. Info: Eventbrite. $50 includes a buffet dinner.
Get some aerobic exercise and meet fun people at Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 to 9 p.m. at Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. Guests are welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Breakfast, 8 — 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 — $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 — 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Defensive Pistol Match, 8:30 a.m. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-678-3079. Youth Shoot, 9 a.m. Info: 520-227-6512.
Tombstone Gallery of the Arts Quilt Show, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. 317 E. Allen St., Tombstone. 100 quilts, raffle, “Sew Along Days” workshops. Info: aprilremyhinton@gmail.com. Free to browse.
Bisbee Alternative Therapies Clinic, 10 a.m., 24 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Massage, bodywork, acupuncture, acupressure,reflexology, tarot, EFT, and clairvoyant readings., reiki and Deeksha Oneness Blessings. Info: magstrate@yahoo.com. Free, donations appreciated.
Little Library Bookstore Sale, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Sierra Vista. Half price on almost all items. Info: maryonmoonrise@gmail.com.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. — noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. — noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Paper Airplane Club, 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Simon Wyatt lets kids explore the art of paper airplanes. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Lex Browning, Mamma Coal and special guest Alvin Blaine, 2 p.m. Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford. Gifted musicians, playing a variety of instruments, keeping old-style country alive. Info: 520-378-6165. Adults, $15; children 17 and under $6.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tournament, 5 p.m. Nerdtopia, 1020 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Test your skills, challenge other racers, see who is best. Prizes. Info: Eventbrite. $5.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Sip & Create, 7 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, beverages, snacks, instructions to create an original piece of art. Info & reservations, Tuesday — Saturday, noon-5 p.m. 520-533-2015. $35.
Argentine Tango Class & Ballroom Dance, 7 p.m. Activity Center, 3225 St. Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. Professional instructor. Newcomers, beginners, singles, couples welcome. Smart casual dress. Info: 520-559-2772. $10.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 — 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.