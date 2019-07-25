6 Things to Do on FRIDAY July 26
1 Don Carlos invites you to the closing reception of his One Man Show at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. The reception runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The show is open one more Saturday, tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don Carlos is an amazingly imaginative multimedia artist who creates tiny environments to get lost in. It’s a must see or see again. Call 520-432-4866 for more info.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Exchange ideas with a diverse group embracing the Socratic method at the free Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Their goal is to build a more inclusive world, and gain a better understanding of human nature. Call for details: 520-459-3888.
4 Everyone is welcome at the free Right Arm Night, starting at 4 p.m. at the Desert Lanes Bowling Center, Fort Huachuca. There will be free finger foods and a pay-as-you-go bar. Lots of contests with prizes including a '50s - '90s costume contest, and karaoke. Open to all, soldiers, civilians, retirees, family members. Info: 520-533-5642.
5 Approach your next interview with confidence and a polished resume. Sign up for Resume Building, 5:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. You’ll get help to build your résumé, save it, and upload it online. Registration is required. Call 520-458-4225, stop by, email Susan.Abend@SierraVistaAZ.gov to sign up.
6 Everyone, Bisboid or not, is invited to an evening of dancing to an eclectic mix of dance music at the Bisbee Dances Community Dance, 7 to 11 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 19 Sowles Ave. Wine and light refreshments available. $10 tickets are available in advance at High Desert Market and Bisbee Books and Music, or buy them at the door. Get more information at 520-432-7006.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Chicken Fried Steak, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS
GDIT Annual Golf Scramble benefiting Just Kids, 6 a.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Prizes for a holes-in-one, longest drive (male, female), closest to the pin. Info: Daniel.saxon@gdit.com
Produce on Wheels, 6 - 9 a.m. Copper Queen Medical Associates Palominas, 10524 Hwy. 92, Hereford. Get up to 70 lbs of fruits and vegetables and rescue produce from landfills. Info: info@borderlandsfoodbank.org, 800-551-6764. $12.
Artisan Market - San Pedro Valley Arts, Historical Society, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. 180 S. San Pedro St., Benson. Take 4th street, turn south on San Pedro. Watch for signs. Seasonal Farmers Market. Info: Benson Museum, 520-586-3134. Free browsing.
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 - 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
DIY Rain Water Testing Workshop, 10 a.m. Henry F Hauser Museum, 2950 E Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Learn about possible rainwater contaminates and sample collected rainwater for contaminants. Register now: 520-458-8278 ext 2141 or valeriedavidson@email.arizona.edu.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Cochise Linux User Group, 1 p.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, Linux users talk about their problems and questions about free and open software. Build job skills, improve efficiency. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Magic Show starring Eric Gilliam. 2 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. For magic loving kids of all ages. Info: 520-458-4225. Free
Peace in the Family, 3 p.m. Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. Dr. Sam Caron, presents his entertaining back-to-school puppet and magic show for families.Communication, cooperation, kindness, conflict resolution. Info & reservations: sam_caron@hotmail.com. $5.
End of Summer Reading Jazz & Rock Fest, 5 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Desert Fever plays on the outdoor stage. Bring something to sit on, snacks cold drinks. All ages. Info: 520-458-4225.
Tombstone at Twilight 5 - 7 p.m. East Allen St., Tombstone. Shopping, dining, gunfights in the park, medicine show, cowboy quick draw, and the Wild West Witches. Info: 520-559-7690. Free.
Outlaw Country with Rowdy Johnson, 5 p.m. Morning Star Cafe, 10428 Hwy. 92, Palominas. BBQ rib dinner. Info & reservations for 6 or more: 520-366-5666. No cover.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.