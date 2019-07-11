6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! July 12
1 #BisbeeAfterBisbee17 is a community events series updating happenings since the film opened. The events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. There will be updates on the history, Laurie McKenna’s Undesirables project, a remembrance with special guests, reflections, and “a friendly disagreement about the film.” Call 520-432-4232 for details.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Library at Twilight: Laser Tag starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Children entering 5th through 7th grades are invited to play laser tag in the library after it closes! Make a provided craft or play a board game while waiting for your round. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 520-458-4225 or stop by the library to register.
4 Take a Trail Ride at Sunset from the Fort Huachuca Riding Stables Buffalo Corral. It’s a two-hour, guided ride at the most beautiful time of day. The exact time depends on the season. The cost is $60 per rider, and reservations are required. Call to reserve your place: 520-533-5220.
5 Voices for Children in Cages, 7 p.m. Meet at Grassy Park, Bisbee. Bring voices, music, poetry, lights. to show support for children detained. Walk to St. John’s. Plan to help asylum seekers. Info: 520-559-4875. Free.
6 Get your heart pumping to the beat with some Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. It’s fun, great exercise, and you’ll meet some new people. Guests are welcome. Club dancers pay $5; Non-club dancers, $6. Call 559-960-3401 for more information.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A Universe of Stories for Grades 3 - 6, 9:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Reading for prizes. Info: 520-456-1063.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Summer Reading Series, 2:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E Tacoma S. “A Universe of Stories,” space-themed books, games, activities, crafts. For grades K–5 only. Space is limited. Call 520-458-4225 or stop to register. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Artisan Market - San Pedro Valley Arts, Historical Society, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. 180 S. San Pedro St., Benson. Take 4th street, turn south on San Pedro. Watch for signs. Seasonal Farmers Market. Info: Benson Museum, 520-586-3134. Free browsing.
Biscuits and Gravy and The Works, 7:30 a.m., Bisbee Senior Center, 300 Collins Road, Bisbee. Info: 520-432-2167. $8.
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Christmas in July Bazaar, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. St. Patrick Church, Quality Hill, Bisbee. Vendors, baked goods, crafts, auction, nachos at 10:30 a.m. Info: 520-732-8268. Free to browse.
Guided River Walk, 9 - 11 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Air Gun Match, 9 a.m. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. .177 caliber air guns, rifle or pistol, maximum velocity of 700 feet per second. Info: 520-458-0655. $5.
IHMSA Pistol Silhouette, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Highway 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. International Handgun Silhouette Association (IHMSA) .22 and Field Pistol match. Info: 520-458-0253. $10.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Youth Chess Club, noon - 3 pm, Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. New to chess or master, you’re welcome to let chess become your superpower. Ages 8 and up. No registration required. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Cochise Linux User Group, 1 - 3:30 p.m., SV Public Library Conference Room, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Linux users talk about their problems and questions about free and open software. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.