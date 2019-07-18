6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! July 19
1 It’s time to Sip & Create at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. The session fruns from 7 to 10 p.m., and the $35 cost includes a 16x20” canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), snacks, instructions to create original art. Call to reserve your spot: 520-533-2015. Art from Max Pixel.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 The free program “Snakes for Kids” starts at 10:30 at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Get up close and personal with some charming reptiles. No flutes needed. Get details at 520-432-4232.
4 Take a Trail Ride at Sunset from the Fort Huachuca Riding Stables Buffalo Corral. It’s a two-hour, guided ride at the most beautiful time of day. The exact time depends on the season. The cost is $60 per rider, and reservations are required. Call to reserve your place: 520-533-5220.
5 VFW members, their guests, and all active duty military personnel can enjoy a Steak Fry at VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista. For $11, diners will get an 8 oz. steak with onions and mushrooms, baked potato, corn, western beans, dinner roll, and salad. The promise Live Entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call for details: 520-458-9972.
6 Get your heart pumping to the beat with some Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. It’s fun, great exercise, and you’ll meet some new people. Guests are welcome. Club dancers pay $5; Non-club dancers, $6. Call 559-960-3401 for more information.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS
Military Bench Rest Rifle & Pistol Match, 9 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Range 4. Specific requirements for the rifle/pistol type used. Details and info: 520-459-4519. $5.
A Universe of Stories for Grades 3 - 6, 9:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Reading for prizes. Info: 520-456-1063.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Summer Reading Series, 2:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E Tacoma S. “A Universe of Stories,” space-themed books, games, activities, crafts. For grades K–5 only. Space is limited. Call 520-458-4225 or stop to register. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Produce on Wheels, 6 - 9 a.m. Copper Queen Medical Associates Palominas, 10524 Hwy. 92, Hereford. Get up to 70 lbs of fruits and vegetables and rescue produce from landfills. Info: info@borderlandsfoodbank.org, 800-551-6764. $12.
Women’s Self Defense Workshop, 7:30 a.m. Choson Martial Arts, 4049 E. Camino Principal, Sierra Vista. Learn basic self-defense techniques designed for women that are practical, effective, easy to learn and apply. More info at Eventbrite. $25.
USO Kids Horse Camp, 9 a.m. Buffalo Corral Riding Stables, Fort Huachuca. For Military children ages 7-17. Children arrive at Buffalo Corral 10-15 minutes before camp start. Info: Crystal Madden, 571-226-0971. Free. Register at Eventbrite.
Artisan Market - San Pedro Valley Arts, Historical Society, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. 180 S. San Pedro St., Benson. Take 4th street, turn south on San Pedro. Watch for signs. Seasonal Farmers Market. Info: Benson Museum, 520-586-3134. Free browsing.
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Rain Harvesting Tour, 9 a.m. Henry F Hauser Museum, 2950 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Brief talk at the museum, caravan to sites using rainwater harvesting systems. Register: 520-458-8278 ext 2141 or email valeriedavidson@email.arizona.edu. Free.
Guided River Walk, 9 - 11 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Ladies Shooting Program, The Shooting Stars, 9 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Highway 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Beginning and advanced classes. Info: 520-366-1309. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Reading Tree, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Cochise College Library Commons, 901 N. Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista. For preschool through 5th-graders. Story time, arts and crafts, snacks provided. Parents must accompany children Info: scarbroughk@cochise.edu. Free.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Sports Physicals, noon - 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Performed by CVMC Residents. Call 520-263-3293 for an appointment. Buena High School Athletic Packet will be available at Thrive. Free.
Youth Chess Club, noon - 3 pm, Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. New to chess or master, you’re welcome to let chess become your superpower. Ages 8 and up. No registration required. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Cochise Linux User Group, 1 - 3:30 p.m., SV Public Library Conference Room, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Linux users talk about their problems and questions about free and open software. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Not Your Grandma's Afghanistan Slide Presentation!, 3 p.m. St John's Episcopal Church, 19 Sowles Ave., Bisbee. Cat Parenti presents an insider’s perspective on Afghanistan before the turmoil. Costumes, snacks. Donations gratefully accepted.
Sierra Vista Youth Theater Summer Camp Demonstration of Skills, 3:30 p.m. The Mall at Sierra Vista. Summer Camp participants demonstrate their new musical theater skills. Info: SVYTheater@gmail.com. Free.
Hummingbird Banding, 4 - 6 p.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90, Sierra Vista. Enjoy looking at these tiny travelers as staff from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, measure, and release them. Info: 520-432-1388. Free, donations appreciated.
Bat Fiesta!, 6:30 p.m., Coronado National Memorial, Hereford. Learn about bat research, issues impacting bat communities, fun facts about our insect and nectar eating friends. Info: 520-366-5515. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
“Wonder Park,” 7 p.m. Warrior Sentinel Field, Fort Huachuca. A magnificent amusement park from June’s wild imagination. Starts at dusk. Free popcorn, hot dogs, water and soft drinks, while supplies last. Info: 520-266-0254 or 520-678-4446. Free.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.