A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays tonight and Saturday at Klein Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 E. Buena School Blvd. in Sierra Vista The quote “The course of true love never did run smooth” fits this play perfectly. The woods outside Athens are the temporary camp of the magical king and queen of the fairies — who are on the outs. Four young Athenians run away to the woods chasing love. Things get messy but they are made right in this comedy by William Shakespeare about magical mischief and love. Get more information at 520-515-2820. Tickets are $5 at the door.
2 Kids can see the night sky from 1 to 3 p.m. in the daytime at the Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane in the San Jose area. Star Lab is a portable planetarium set up for fun and edification. Transportation assistance is available on request. Email bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com for more information and bus passes.
3 The Cochise County Democratic Party hosts a paint night fundraiser. Paint pouring is messy, mesmerizing and cathartic! Choose your colors and make a masterpiece. Enjoy a glass of wine or a soft beverage, some light snacks and friendship while watching colors swirl and blend. The fun starts at 7 p.m. at 400 W. Fry Blvd., Suite 11, in Sierra Vista. Tickets are $25 at secure.actblue.com/donate.
4 “Making God Laugh” by Sean Grennan plays tonight at 7 and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee. Possibly the most dysfunctional family in modern memory get together for holidays to bash each other and prove that speaking of plans is one sure way to make God laugh. Tickets are $15 at the door. More information at stiltons409@cableone.net.
5 “Lend Me a Tenor,” is on for three shows this weekend at Space 54 in The Mall in Sierra Vista. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. A famous tenor disappears — or is he dead? Lots of shenanigans ensue. Support your local players and make a point to see this show. Tickets are $10 — $15 at Brown Paper Tickets or at the door. Get details at 520-508-3246.
6 You never know who you’ll see at the West End Comedy Show, 7 p.m. at Events 161, 161 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. There are new comedians every month. This month’s show features Autumn Horvat, Leo Antonio, and Allana Erickson-Lopez with more being added to the line up. It’s $15 at the door with no drink minimum. Enjoy drinks & delicious food from J’s Kitchen. Get details at 520-452-3017.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks are on from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. Two-hour fasting gives best results. Call for more information: 520-263-3293.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Modern Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. For pairs or singles. Country, old rock, modern pop. Info: 559-289-9300. $6. This class and Tuesday’s are free.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Breakfast, 8 — 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 — $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 — 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Cane Self Defense Seminar, 9 — 10 a.m. Veteran’s Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Bring your cane or stick to learn “Cane-Fu,” a system of self-defense and fitness for anyone. Info & registration at Eventbrite.
Millville Ruins and Petroglyph Trail, 10 a.m., Millville, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista. A “boomtown” in every sense of the word. Many petroglyphs on the hillsides. Bring suitable footwear, hat, sun protection, water, snack. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church Annex, 24 Howell, Bisbee. Acupuncture, massage, cranio-sacral, EFT ( tapping), healing touch, Reiki,wellness coaching. Info: bisbee.alternative.therapies@gmail.com. Free, donations accepted.
Little Library Half Price Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next to the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Donations of books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles appreciated. Info: maryonmoonrise@gmail.com. Free to browse.
Youth of the Year Breakfast, 10 a.m. — noon. Boys & Girls Club, 1746 Paseo San Luis,Sierra Vista. Foster new leaders, prepared for a diverse, global, integrated world. Candidates present speeches, then the winner is announced. Info: 520-515-0055. $20.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. — noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
“Finding Flight,” 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Artists work in three dimensions: fine woodwork, mixed media sculpture, wire work, textiles, ceramics. Info: 520-432-4866. Free to browse.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. — noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Bonnie Starr, 2 — 3 p.m. Mountain View Gardens, 3477 Rodeo Drive, Sierra Vista. An hour of great country and a chili cook-off. Info: 520-227-3507. Free.
Juni Fisher, 2 p.m. Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford. Delights audiences with her original songs, storytelling, and guitar playing. Reservations & info: 520-378-6165, reservations@arizonafolklore.com. Adults are $15, $6 for children 17 and under.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
The Moxie Singers, 7 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Fun, energizing and authentic singing. It’s a fundraiser for Central School. Call for more information: 520-432-4866. Tickets are $10 at the door.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7 p.m., Klein Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista. Fairies, rustics, and royals all tangle in the woods one night. More information: TheDL@buenafinearts.org.
Sip & Create, 7 — 10 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Cost includes 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), snacks, instructions to create original art. Call to reserve your spot: 520-533-2015. $35.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 — 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.