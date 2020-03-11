1 Want to know where your water goes after it hits the drain? Water Wise is holding a free tour of Bisbee’s San Jose Wastewater Treatment Plant at 10 a.m. at the Plant, 940 West Purdy Lane. Learn tips on what not to flush and what treatment looks like. You’ll see where the clean effluent is put into the local Greenbush Draw. No reservations necessary. Wear boots or closed-toe shoes. Get more info at 520-458-8278.
2 Those scammers are out there, and now they’ve added Covid — 19 to their repertoire. Head to Scam Jam!, 10:30 a.m. at the Huachuca City Senior Center, 504 Gonzales Blvd.. Learn how to protect yourself from scams and fraud. The free program sis hosted by SEAGO/Area Agency on Aging. Get details at 520-432-2528.
3 Kids in grades 4 to 12 can learn about copper and “The Telegraph” with Roxandra Pennington, 1 — 2:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. You’ll learn Morse code, basic circuits, magnet making, make a take-home morse-code beaded necklace. Get details at 520-432-4232. It’s a free program.
4 Science Fridays are open to children K-12. Participants will be able to learn about science by experiments. It’s loads of fun so make sure to bring your children! This week’s topic is Astronomy, held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 519 Melody Lane. This event is hosted by the Bisbee Science Lab in partnership with 4-H, the National Parks Service, and the Arizona Science Center. Transportation assistance is available. Contact bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com for more information.
5 Bonnie Starr plays at the Life Care Center, 2305 E Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. with her mix of toe tappin’ country, rockabilly, and pop. Get more information at partnersband.com or call 520-227-3507.
6 It’s your lucky night. The Panther Band is playing at The Bisbee Grand Hotel and Saloon at 8 p.m. The Grand calls it “Death Folk,” but it’s a female-fronted folk, blues and rock band with a dead-on rhythm section and a blazing lead player. Head to 61 Main St. There’s food and no cover. Get details at 520-432-5900.5
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Get your blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. Two-hour fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Manager’s Scramble, 12:30 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. 18 holes. Individuals or 4 person teams. Prizes. Info: 520-533-7088. $20 for MVGC members or $30 for non-members.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Lisa Margonelli program at the Copper Queen Library has been cancelled.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Modern Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. For pairs or singles. Country, old rock, modern pop. Info: 559-289-9300. $6. This class and Tuesday’s are free.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Breakfast, 8 — 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 — $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 — 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Mountain View Computer Users Group, 9 a.m. Cochise County Service Center, 4001 E. Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista. Do you have questions about setting up a personal network in your home? These guys have answers. Info: 520-266-4102. Free with snacks.
Alzheimer’s Community Forum, 10 a.m. Canyon Vista Medical Center, 5700 Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Bring a friend. Share your thoughts. Registration is requested. Call 800-272-3900 or email mhartford@alz.org to register.
Mule Mountain Democratic Club, 10 a.m. Bisbee Community Y, 26 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Guests: Kimberly Moschetti, LD14 Representative candidate, Landon Andreas, Outlaw Dirty Money Initiative; Heather Borman, AZ Fair Election Initiative, Cochise County Indivisible Organizer. Info: 520-559-4875. Free.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. — noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. — noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 — 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.