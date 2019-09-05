If you haven’t gotten your tickets for Music at Twilight, call today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 520-458-5189. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Cal & Mary Downey in Sierra Vista. Classical and popular music outdoors. BYOB and a lawn chair. Tickets are $20, and light refreshments will be served.
2 Arizona Public Media’s TV crew will be checking out the Bisbee Science Lab at 24 Main St. at 11 a.m. Bisbee’s student docents will be showing them the exhibits. At 1 p.m. the crew will head to the Science Lab Annex at 519 Melody Lane for Science Friday. Get info at bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com.
3 New this week is Preschool and Family Story Time, 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Annex, 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Joan Reichel of the Cochise Area Reading Council leads a free story hour every first Friday. All are welcome. Get details at 520-432-4232.
4 Swing by with your bagged lunch for a lively discussion on popular mystery titles, make new friends, and engage if your brain—if you dare! That’s the aim of “An Hour to Kill” Mystery Book Club at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. This week the mystery is “Cuckoo’s Calling” by Robert Galbraith. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
5 Jump into volunteers.USO.org to get started becoming a USO Volunteer at Fort Huachuca. There are some videos to view and forms to fill. Then head over to the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 Wilcox Ave for orientation at 3 p.m. For more information contact Crystal Madden at cmadden@uso.org.
6 Members, their guests, and all active duty military personnel can enjoy a Catfish Fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista. $9 gets you catfish, cod, or roast beef. There’s Karaoke with Dave from 8 to midnight. Get details at 520-428-4328.
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Toddler Storytime, 10:20 — 10:55 a.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Children 18 months to 3 years listen to short stories, music, playtime at the end. Adult participation encouraged. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
VICaP Fundraiser Pancake Breakfast, 6 — 11 a.m. Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. All you can eat. Support transportation for seniors and people with disabilities. Info: 520-459-8146. $5.
Breakfast, 8 — 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 — $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 — 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Adoptafest! 9 a.m. Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Live local music, vendors, food, bouncy castle, cosplay, live broadcast. Shelters and rescues from Sierra Vista, Bisbee, surrounding areas. $1000 in raffle prizes. Info: 520-508-8047. Free to pet.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Little Library Bookstore 50% Off Sale, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more! Browse the back room. Info: 515-439-2250.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. — noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
CLUG/AZLOCO Installfest, 10 a.m. Veterans Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Install Linux on donated computers for donation to people in need. Linux instruction. Info: majb@azloco.com. Free.
Wild West Car Show, 10:30 a.m. East Allen St., Tombstone. Parade down Allen St. Then cars park along 5th Street, from Allen to Toughnut St. Door prizes, 50/50 raffle. Proceeds to the American Cancer Society. Info: 520-237-6180. Free to drool.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. — noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Blues in Bisbee, 1 — 10 p.m. City Park, Brewery Gulch, Bisbee. All star lineup of local, imported bands benefiting Easterseals Blake Foundation. Tickets: bluesinbisbee.com, Old Bisbee Brewing Company. Info: 520-327-1529. Advance, $20 (children under 10 free), Gate, $25.
Hans Olson, 2 p.m. Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford. A unique, powerful solo act, delighting audiences with an eclectic mix of western, blues, folk music. Info: 520-378-6165. Adults, $15; children, $6.
Bonnie Starr, 3 — 6 p.m. Copper Queen Hotel, 11 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Country, pop, rockabilly, dance tunes. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
Featured Artists’ Reception, 3 p.m. Huachuca Art Association, 1835 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Teresa Justice and Naomi Blackwell, watercolors and beaded jewelry. Info: 520-803-1078. Free.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Sip & Create, 7 — 10 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Cost includes 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), snacks, instructions to create original art. Call to reserve your spot: 520-533-2015. $35.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 — 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.