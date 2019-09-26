6 Things to Do on FRIDAY! September 27
1 Job hunters should dress for success, pack your resumes and head for the Southeastern Arizona Fall Hiring Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. They’ll have IT/Cyber/Tech positions, labor jobs, construction, retail, Medical, Volunteer, mining, skilled labor, and more. Get more information at 520-458-9309. No charge to attend.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Kids of all ages are welcome at the free Annex Family Film showing of The Book of Life, 1 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library San Jose Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Vibrant fantasy-adventure, tells the legend of Manolo, a conflicted hero and dreamer who begins an epic quest. Get more info at 520-432-4232.
4 Right Arm Night begins at 4 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca. The theme: "Football Night." You’ll find free finger foods and a pay-as-you-go bar. It’s open to all, including soldiers, civilians, retirees and family members. Get details by calling 520-533-5642. There’s no admission charge.
5 “esh” Pop Up Art Show, 6 - 8 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. esh promotes his 2020 calendar with unique illustrations, holidays and moon phases! More art on the walls. Snacks and beverages. Info: 520-432-4866. Free admission.
6 Bisbee band The Rooks plays at the Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar, 8 to 11 p.m. Their speciality: traditional music from Ireland and all of Brittania. The Grand is located at 61 Main St. Call 520-432-5900 for details. There’s no cover.
MORE FRIDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Toddler Storytime, 10:20 - 10:55 a.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Children 18 months to 3 years listen to short stories, music, playtime at the end. Adult participation encouraged. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Transportation available. Free.
Elks Lodge Oktoberfest, 2 - 11 p.m. Fun, food, and great times with friends Oktoberfest is a cash only event. Each ticket is $1. Info: 520-458-2065.
Spaghetti Dinner 5 p.m. Boys & Girls Club, 405 Arizona St. Bisbee. Fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child. Spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts, beverage, eat in/out. Info: Aletta_Marshall@msn.com. Adults $7; children 10 / under, $5; family up to five, $25.
Chicken Fried Steak, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Leigh Lesho, 7 p.m. The Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave., Bisbee. Haunting melodies of the desert, a voice that draws you in, she creates a strong folk rock sound reminiscent of legends. Info: 917-664-8353. $10.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Friday Night Dance Party, 8 p.m. Alma Dolores Dance Centre, 3811 Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. All levels, ages. No partner needed. Class, 8 - 8:30 p.m.; dancing until 10 p.m. Refreshments. Info: 520-378-3089. $10/person; $15/couple; cash.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
SATURDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Breakfast, 8 - 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 - $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 - 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Dogs & Coffee, 9 a.m. Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center onsite with dogs for adoption. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome and receive a free Doggiechino. Info: 928-863-1740. Free to pet.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Babywearing, 10 a.m. Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to the hospital. Learn from someone already skilled. Led by educators with knowledge of different types of baby carriers and babywearing safety. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Vintage Car Show, 11 a.m. Ray’s Antique Mall and Pizza, 290 S. Huachuca Blvd., Huachuca City. All types of cars. Raffles and 50/50 drawing. Benefitting the Cochise Serving Veterans Charity. Info: 520-559-2232. Free to look.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. - noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Cochise Linux User Group Meeting, 1 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Linux or Free and Open Source Software presentation, followed by questions, resolution of members’ Linux computer problems. Info: majb@azloco.com. Free.
Dolan Ellis, 2 p.m. Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford. “I’m on an Arizona High.” Info: 520-378-6165. Adults, $15; children, $6.
Featured Artists Reception, 3 p.m. Huachuca Art Association Gallery, 1835 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. A miniature show by member artists. Enjoy some light refreshments. Info: info@huachuca-art.com. Free.
Elks Lodge Oktoberfest, 4 - 11 p.m. Fun, food, and great times with friends Oktoberfest is a cash only event. Each ticket is $1. Info: 520-458-2065.
Laser Tag and Shrinky Dinks, 4:15 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Teens play laser tag. Make Shrinky Dinks or play board games while waiting. Waiver required. Grades 8 - 12 Registration required: 520-458-4225. Free.
Tombstone at Twilight, 5 p.m. Tombstone City Park, Tombstone. Wild West Witches, Gunfight, Medicine Man Show and Cowboy Quick Draw. Info: 520-366-4005. Free.
Great Futures Annual Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Columbian Hall, 156 NW Kayetan Drive, Sierra Vista. Man & woman of the year, youth of the year. Bid for Kids fundraising. Bakers Flor serving yummy dinner. Info: 520-249-4057. Adults, $50; children, $20.
Christian Singles Group Meet n Greet, 6 p.m. Native Grill & Wings, 3950 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy., Sierra Vista. Single Christians age 40 + looking to share food, fun and fellowship. Info: sierravistachristiansingles@gmail.com. No cover.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Galactic Strike Night, 8 - 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.