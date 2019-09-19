When it comes to end-of-life care, one conversation can make all the difference. If you’ve thought about your end at all, you might want to attend Thoughtful Life Conversations: Advance Care Planning, 10 a.m. at the Ethel Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma St. in Sierra Vista. This free program is designed to reduce fear and stigma around talking about dying, allowing people to consider what’s important. Get more information at 520-355-5226.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 The Fun Fest begins at 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. No admission. Free concert with Eagles tribute band, The Tributaries. Carnival tix are $12 for 10; wristbands $30 at the gate.
4 Get some fun exercise and help area youth at the Fitness and Zumbathon, 6:30 p.m. in the Cochise College Community Room, 901 Colombo in Sierra Vista. The event benefits Mary’s Mission. The theme is masquerade, so wear your masquerade gear. Complimentary water and masks! Call for details: 520-515-5316. The suggested donation is $5.
5 Free your inner poet at Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. at Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Original poems, short stories, songs, and other forms of the written word are welcome. Get more information at 928-863-1740. There’s no cover.
6 Bisbee band One Ghost plays at the Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar, 8 to 11 p.m. Classic rock, alternative, acoustic, electric guitar, jazz, blues, rock. The Grand is located at 61 Main St. Call 520-432-5900 for details. There’s no cover.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Toddler Storytime, 10:20 — 10:55 a.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Children 18 months to 3 years listen to short stories, music, playtime at the end. Adult participation encouraged. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Transportation available. Free.
Steak Fry, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Steak, onions, mushrooms, potato, corn, beans, roll, salad. Entertainment 8 p.m. — midnight. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-458-9972. $11.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
Cars and Coffee with charity fundraiser, 7:30 — 10:30 a.m. Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Music, cars, coffee, raffle fundraiser. Bring cars by 7:30 a.m. Info: 520-508-8047. Free to look.
Elks Annual Yard Sale, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. Sierra Vista Elks Lodge, off Wilcox & Buffalo Soldier, Sierra Vista. Proceeds will go to benefit the Children’s Shopping Spree. Info: 520-458-2065.
Breakfast, 8 — 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 — $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 — 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Diaper Give-Away, 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. Len Roberts Park, 101 E. Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Free diapers available for single mothers. First come, first served, while supplies last. 520-461-2629. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Friends of Huachuca City Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Flora M Jackman Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Proceeds benefit Huachuca City Library events such as Summer Reading and Back to School programs. Info: 219-716-0752.
Camp Naco Field Trip, 10 a.m., Camp Naco, Newell, St. Naco. Local historian Becky Orozco leads an informative guided tour of Camp Naco, constructed 1919 — 1922 as part of the War Department’s Mexican Border Defense project. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Babywearing, 10 a.m. Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Next to the hospital. Learn from someone already skilled. Led by educators with knowledge of different types of baby carriers and babywearing safety. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. — noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Reading Tree, 10 — 11:30 a.m. Cochise College Library Commons, 901 N. Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista. For preschool through 5th-graders. Story time, arts and crafts, snacks provided. Parents must accompany children Info: scarbroughk@cochise.edu. Free.
Open House — Friends of Cochise County Library District, “Old High School,” 100 Clawson Ave, Bisbee. Take a tour, learn about the library district, meet librarians and friends, get free books, have refreshments, enjoy activities for kids. Info: 520-432-8930. Free.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. — noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or wundereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Copper Wren, 2 p.m. Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford. Three-part harmony, bluegrass, gypsy jazz, old time fiddle. Info: 520-378-6165. Adults, $15; children, $6.
Open Live Stage, 7 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Actors, dancers, singers, music, poets, comics. Arrive early to sign up. The warmest audiences in the US. Info & tech: daviskennthr@hotmail.com. Donations to Central School Project.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.

Galactic Strike Night, 8 — 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.