1Tattooed Walls of Bisbee, 8 a.m. Copper Queen Plaza parking lot behind the Coffee Company, Bisbee. The mural has just been cleaned. Enjoy great donuts, coffee, and conversation with fellow artists and neighbors. Tour the walls, meet the artists. Info: 520-266-0401. Free.
2 Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose checks from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 9 in Sierra Vista. No appointment is necessary. A two-hour fast gives best results. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
3 Support St. Patrick’s youth and community programs with Tacos & Tequila Night, 6 p.m. St. Patrick Church, 100 Quality Hill Road, Bisbee. Delicious tacos, margaritas and other thirst quenchers, popcorn, liquor infused dessert, plus live music. Info: 520-432-5753. $11.50.
4 The Frequent Flyers play at the Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar, 8 to 11 p.m. The Sierra Vista band plays Classic Rock — 90s and early 2000s alternative. The Grand is located at 61 Main St. Call 520-432-5900 for details. There’s no cover.
5 Members, their guests, and all active duty military personnel can enjoy a $5 sloppy joe dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista. Sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Get details at 520-428-4328.
6 For a special evening treat, sign up for Sunset Trail Rides at the Fort Huachuca Riding Stables. It’s a two-hour, guided sunset trail ride at a magical time of day. The exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60 per rider, and reservations are required. Call 520-533-5220.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Toddler Storytime, 10:20 — 10:55 a.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Children 18 months to 3 years listen to short stories, music, playtime at the end. Adult participation encouraged. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. — noon, Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Exchange useful ideas embracing the Socratic method. To build a more inclusive world, gain a better understanding of human nature. Info: 520-459-3888. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. Bisbee Senior Center , 300 Collins Road, Bisbee. Pancakes and “the works.” Info: 520-432-2167. Members, $6, non-members, $8.
Breakfast, 8 — 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 52, 12 Theater Drive, Sierra Vista. Two eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, hotcakes, toast, biscuits, and coffee. Members, guests, active duty military families. Info: 520-459-6050. $1 — $7.
Guided River Walk, 8 — 10 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Rich wildlife habitat. Dress for the weather, bring water, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sun protection. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations appreciated.
Mental Health First Aid, 8 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. How to identify , understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in your community. Call 520-263-3293 to register. Free.
8:45 a.m. Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale, UA SV, Groth Hall & Discovery Pavilion, Sierra Vista. Jan Groth, on growth and care of plants. 10 a.m. Sale of Native / Desert Adapted Plants. Proceeds to Discovery Gardens. Info: 520-458-8278.
Mutt March/Doggie Dip, 9 a.m. Irwin Pool, Fort Huachuca. Mutt March/Doggie Dip, t-shirt, fun contests with prizes, grand prize, refreshments for dogs, humans. For more information/registration: 520-533-5714. $10.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Autumn Fest Bazaar, Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Southern Arizona Artists will be presenting unique, creative arts & crafts for all ages. Collecting adult, children’s clothing, small appliances, monetary donations to support County veterans and families. Info: 520-449-0684.
MVCUG Annual Members Meeting: Elections & Topic Planning, 9 a.m. Cochise County Service Center, 4001 E. Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista. Q&A session and refreshments. Info: 520-266-4102. Free.
Walk for the Poor Food Drive. 9:30 a.m. St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive NW, Sierra Vista. Bring food contributions to the Food Bank, 614 E. Bartow Drive, or the church. For information call 520-458-0500.
Sierra Vista Table Tennis Club, 10 a.m. — noon, Buena Fitness Center, 255 W. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Singles and doubles play. Paddles, balls furnished. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Info: 520-459-0522. First day free, $49/year.
Mule Mountain Democratic Club, Bisbee Community Y, 26 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Listen, learn, ask questions, participate with AZ Senator Victoria Steele. Light refreshments. Info: 520-559-4875. Free.
Bisbee Wellness Clinic, Presbyterian Annex, 24 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Massage, craniosacral, hypnosis for change, reflexology, intuitive healing, healing touch, reiki, Deeksha Oneness Blessings. The clinic is open to all and is free; donations are always welcome. Info: vardawoman@gmail.com.
Auditions for Making God Laugh, 10 a.m., Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Today, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. — noon. Casting two women, three men. Information or audition appointment: The Magic Theatre: 520-432-2101
SV Friends Library Booksale, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Friends of the Library Store, 2243 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Half-price book sale. Shop in comfort for bargains in all departments., Info: 520-417-6999. Free to browse.
Overeaters Anonymous, 11 a.m. — noon, Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
The Mule Boys, 2 p.m. Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail, Hereford. Blues to bluegrass, with some folk and western music thrown in for good measure. Info: 520-378-6165. Adults, $15; children, $6.
Subway Gallery & A Sense of Place Artists Receptions, 5 p.m., 43 & 63 Brewery Gulch, Bisbee. Subway Gallery presents painter Gene Elliston and her guest, photographer Judy Anderson. Sense of Place presents painter Suzanne McKee and multimedia artist Sandyha-Indigo.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.
Sunset Trail Rides, Fort Huachuca Riding Stables, Buffalo Corral, Sierra Vista. Two-hour, guided sunset trail rides. Exact time depends upon the season. Reservations required. Info: 520-533-5220. $60 per rider.

Galactic Strike Night, 8 — 10 p.m., Fort Huachuca Desert Lanes, Sierra Vista, Price includes unlimited bowling and shoe rental, and everyone is welcome! Info: 520-533-2849. Children 13 and under, $4; adults, $8.