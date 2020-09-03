In the NABURhood gathers this week’s top conversations on the Herald/Review’s new free community forum, NABUR. It’s an easy way to connect with neighbors, focus on the facts and make a difference. Join the conversation or learn more at www.myheraldreview.com/nabur/.
What are your thoughts on the “Fry Forward” Initiative to redevelop parts of downtown Sierra Vista and the West End?
“Why narrow Fry. That seems backwards to what we need.” Darrel A.
“Although Ft. Huachuca and some in Sierra Vista want to push everything toward the bypass and closer to the Intel Center and School, those of us who grew up here with the West End being our downtown fought to get it to be four lanes. If the city wants to make this a nice place with shops and cafes, the West End will generate more traffic then what it has now and people don’t want to fight the traffic. When Ft. Huachuca allows the Real Main Gate to open, we get traffic from BST and 90. Please try to figure out how you all are going to do this with two lanes. How about a walkover bridge across Fry and name it the Buffalo Soldier Main Gate? I have been hearing about the idea of four lanes and can’t imagine it.” Joanne L.
“Hopefully, it involves the use of eminent domain to clean up the weird county/ city lands right in the heart of the city. That is so backwards, in my honest opinion. Great news though. Now if we can get the community involved and supporting this. The vision is one thing, action will be a much harder endeavor.” Chanse F.
“Instead of spending hard to come by dollars in what appears to me to be a well meaning but misguided effort at beautifying the “front door” to our city, we should use this money and any other incentives we can come up with as incentives to existing and prospective businesses to incorporated mixed use when building, modifying, adding to or replacing their buildings. Mixed use zoning would provide enhanced quality of life for residents, office workers and shoppers.” Kurt O.
What’s a local restaurant you can’t wait to reopen or has already reopened that you have enjoyed recently?
“I would like to see the Golden Dragon do dine in again....take out is just not the same especially when you live in Palominas and it’s cold when you get home.” Suzy M.
“Bobke’s for Lunch is open and food is great, as always. They did a great job of cleaning after each customer left. Highly recommend.” Evie V.
“I really enjoy Tandem and their procedures for safety. And as always food is superb!” Rachel G.
“Had dinner with friends at the Outback. I was impressed with their procedures to keep this virus in check. I watched a waitress clean and scrub a table and the seats in a booth after the customers left. She scrubbed them like her life depended on it.” Kurt O.
Comments have been edited for clarity.