The roaring '20s! Jan 1, 2020 Jan 1, 2020 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Micah Jordan takes a picture of Elizabeth Davis, left, and Aloni Jordan, right, Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford. Marianne Gish / Herald Review Buy Now Gabriel Gast spins Ashley Pechen to a 1920s song Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford. More photos on A4 Photos by Marianne Gish/Herald Review Buy Now LEFT: Guests order drinks Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford. Marianne Gish / Herald Review Buy Now ABOVE: Guests dance to live music Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford. Photos by Marianne Gish/Herald Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments Most Popular Seventh attorney in Wilson murder case quits after client threats Cochise County 2010-2019: Biggest stories of the decade Q&A with local marketing firm Dog Cat Mouse Media Lionel A. Richardson, 71 Plan afoot to keep Erie Street's vintage cars parked in place James L. Sullivan, 96 Ana Maria Abril, 87 William Waldo Fenn, 91 SVPD video highlights real cost of a DUI Richard Haines, 83 Sign up for our email newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. BEST OF PREPS The Herald/Review's Best of Preps designed to recognize the accomplishments and sportsmanship of Cochise County's high school student-athletes. E-Newsletter will be delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. DIGITAL EDITION Get a notification email right in your inbox on the latest e-edition! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists