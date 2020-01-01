Gatsby New Years 01.jpg
Micah Jordan takes a picture of Elizabeth Davis, left, and Aloni Jordan, right, Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford.
Gatsby New Years 02.jpg
Gabriel Gast spins Ashley Pechen to a 1920s song Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford. More photos on A4
Gatsby New Years 03.jpg
LEFT: Guests order drinks Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford.
Gatsby New Years 04.jpg
ABOVE: Guests dance to live music Tuesday night during the Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party for Peach’s Pantry at the Old Door Shop in Hereford.
