A vehicle participating in the SV Glow Ride winds its way around The Mall at Sierra Vista.
A 2019 Glow Rider rounds the corner through a Sierra Vista neighborhood.
ABOVE: SV Glow Ride participants make their way down Columbo Avenue in the third annual event. It is estimated that some 200 vehicles joined this year.
LEFT: Glow Ride vehicles congregate in the Native Grill & Wings parking lot Saturday evening in Sierra Vista
A SV Glow Ride vehicle rolls down Camino del Norte Saturday night.
