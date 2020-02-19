SIERRA VISTA — At the start of Sierra Vista Unified School District’s governing board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Kelly Glass spoke to board members about a voter registration drive held at Buena High School on Feb. 10 and 11 that became controversial when it turned political.
Both the Republican and Democratic parties set up tables during the school’s lunch period to register students to vote if they wished to do so, and were of legal voting age. According to state statute, such events on school property are to be nonpartisan. But the Cochise County Republican Committee displayed partisan banners and distributed campaign materials, which has outraged some members of the public.
While addressing the board at Tuesday’s meeting, Glass said that after she was made aware of the situation on the afternoon of Feb. 11, she had the district’s attorney launch an investigation into the matter, which is still ongoing.
During the board meeting’s call to the public, Jackie Moran, who described herself as a “staunch supporter of the school district” and parent of a Buena High School student, expressed her disappointment in the district for “allowing a partisan campaign” to continue for two days on school property.
Accusing district administrators of being “dismissive,” Moran said, “I hold administrators at both the school and district responsible. Schools are obligated by law to be nonpartisan.”
In a brief interview with the Herald/Review following the meeting, Moran maintained that more should have been done by school and district administrators to stop the Republican committee members from “campaigning on school property.”
“This clear violation of state law took place in the public and was posted on social media where educators, parents and students have seen it,” she said.
Moran feels that because Buena’s student body was subjected to campaigning, the student body and parents should receive a public apology.
She also is pushing for a public acknowledgement from the school and district administrators, that these actions by the Republican committee “were wrongly allowed to continue on school grounds for two days.”
Moran said despite the fact that Glass has called for an investigation into the matter, the district’s response is both “inadequate and dismissive.”
Bond Update
Glass presented a bond update that highlighted completed projects throughout the district and prioritized projects through the second bond sale.
Examples of some of the completed projects include:
Buena High School practice gym
Joyce Clark Middle School library remodel
Buena High School performing arts workshop
Village Meadows Elementary School multipurpose room
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance projects at Buena High School’s football field
The district’s top priority, or “level 1” projects through the second bond sale include:
HVAC system replacements for seven schools;
Roofing project for Village Meadows Elementary School
Pueblo del Sol Elementary School Multipurpose Room and Cafe remodel
Weatherproofing for Town & Country Elementary School
Carpet replacement for the Joyce Clark Middle School band room and Bella Vista Elementary School entry ways.
The district’s level 2 projects include:
Paving at Carmichael, Bella Vista and Huachuca Mountain elementary schools;
Restroom renovations for Joyce Clark Middle School, Huachuca Mountain and Bella Vista.
Glass explained that as the school district works on completing different projects, 32 percent of the bond funds must be spent at the high school, and 68 percent at the elementary schools and middle school. Those funding percentages are to be strictly followed, Glass said.
School Facilities BoardGlass also talked about the status of School Facilities Board (SFB) projects, which is funding that comes from the state to help schools pay for facility repairs and upgrades.
SFB work progression across the district includes the following:
Assessment phase:
Joyce Clark Middle School roofing
Pueblo del Sol Elementary School roofing
Town & Country Elementary School roofing
Projects awaiting authorization:
Weatherization at Carmichael and Joyce Clark Middle School
Authorized SFB projects as of May 1, 2019:
Buena High School weatherization, with funding for this project sent to the Cochise County Treasurer on Nov. 20, 2019.
Rothery Learning Center roof — contract awarded to Progressive Roofing.
SVUSD Assistant Superintendent Kelly Segal gave a presentation on the district’s hiring practices and procedures for all positions.
She noted that positions are posted on the district website for a minimum of five days, with the exception of those positions that the district plans to hire from within.
She said one of the district’s greatest challenges is attracting teachers to smaller, rural communities like Sierra Vista, as young graduates typically want to live in larger municipalities like Tucson and Phoenix.
Segal touched on trying to find funding for the district’s paraprofessionals that are interested in going into teaching as one way to recruit and retain new teachers.
“I would love to be able to offer scholarships to those who are already working in the district and want to go into teaching,” said Segal, who concluded her presentation by saying she’s keeping her fingers crossed that the district will be fully staffed next year, despite some of the challenges.