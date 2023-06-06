girls ranch

Girls Ranch is a residential facility for pregnant and parenting teens.

 Izabella Hernandez Cronkite News

SCOTTSDALE — Nestled in a quiet Scottsdale neighborhood is Girls Ranch, a residential group home that has become an environment of love and support for pregnant and parenting teens.

Five moms and five babies currently call this home, with day care provided while the young moms — ages 12 to 18 — are at school or work. A large backyard offers opportunities for gardening, painting, roasting marshmallows or just enjoying nature, and staff here work to give these young women something they desperately need – a support system.

