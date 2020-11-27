Time is running out if you hope to catch the Festival of Trees display in The Mall at Sierra Vista.
The Chamber of Commerce received about 70 entries this year, offering people an opportunity to enjoy trees, wreaths, centerpiece displays, table top trees and gingerbread houses.
The show ends on Tuesday, when the display is taken down and each entry is distributed to the highest bidders.
Proceeds from the event this year will benefit Lori’s Place, which offers shelter to women and children in distressed situations.
If you haven’t seen the display yet, make sure to take a few minutes and visit the mall.
***
Even optimists feel a bit sad when they walk through the mall this year. Barren storefronts, vacant food booths and very few shoppers have turned the once bustling retail center into a vast cavern of emptiness.
Sierra Vista’s not alone.
The New York Times reported in June that retailers announced more than 8,600 store closings in 2019 and according to a report done by Credit Suisse — the company recognized for its expertise in financial services — between 20 percent to 25 percent of America’s malls will close by 2022.
***
Despite that gloomy forecast, there’s something special happening in Sierra Vista’s mall.
Space is being occupied by Theater on the Move, which plans to present “A Christmas Humbug” during the next two weekends.
Rehearsals started in September for the 42 cast members who will recreate a favorite Christmas story written by Charles Dickens in 1842. “Scrooge,” the central figure in the story, is visited by ghosts on the eve of the holiday and wakes up Christmas morning a transformed man, anxious to change his insensitive and greedy past.
The “performance theater” that the Move group is using is a former storefront at the mall, located “…across from the old Victoria’s Secret,” says Tommy Kelly, owner of the production company.
The theater has a capacity for about 75 patrons but will be limited to 45 due to the ongoing pandemic and the need to adhere to social distancing.
“The cast has been absolutely great,” Kelly said. “They agreed to add matinee shows on Saturday, Dec 5 and Dec 12, to accommodate more attendance and they have been working really hard putting the show together.”
The lead character in “A Christmas Humbug” is David Walter, the co-owner of The Gathering Scene, which is located next door to the storefront where Theater On The Move is performing.
The Gathering Scene is a place for kids of all ages to socialize, enjoy board games and simply “chill.” It represents another innovative use of the available floor space at the mall.
Check out both, while enjoying the Festival of Trees this week.
Performances of “A Christmas Humbug” begin Friday, Dec. 4, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
Got something to say? Send your email to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com