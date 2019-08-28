From the sublime to the ridiculous, the Labor Day weekend promises to be a hot one in more ways than the temperature. If you want to celebrate the labor movement, you’ll have to do it on your own time, and if you have to labor at a paying job or in your house or garden, we send our condolences. On the sublime end are Breakfast in the Gardens and the Altered Books Festival, both on Saturday. Have a peaceful breakfast at the Sierra Vista Community Gardens on Wilcox. Gardeners want to show off their work and will tempt you with food, music, and a grand tour from 8 to 11 a.m. Regular readers have seen Tuesday’s front page paeon to Altered Books, but if you missed the article, head to Bisbee’s Central School Project for the real thing. Artists have been dismembering and re-imagining books into the most fascinating pieces. It’s a silent auction. Bid high to take home your favorite pieces.
In between the breakfast and books, the Bisbee Garden Tour covers gardens in Warren, San Jose, and south into Naco. The self guided tour starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are at Grassy Park and the Farmer’s Market. In Sierra Vista, try the Roadrunner Brew Fest starting at 11 a.m., celebrating craft brewers, and benefitting the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Find out about these events and more at myheraldreview.com/calendar
Things start to get ridiculous on Sunday in Bisbee on purpose. Brewery Gulch Daze is back! The “Daze” is reputed to be a 50 year tradition, but enthusiasm and organization has waxed and waned over the years. Starting at noon you’ll find vendors, kids’ games, circus performers, and food. The schedule lists a Pet Parade at noon, a Bed Race at 1:30 p.m., Miz Ole Biz Contest at 2:30 p.m. and a Drag Race at 3:30 p.m. The poster lists several bands and a Big Top Show at 6 p.m. featuring George the Giant. Bring sunscreen or a parasol. It gets hot!