Not happy with a gift you received from your in-laws? Disappointed in what Santa left under the tree?
Join the 77 percent of Americans who will be returning gifts they received on Christmas. The respected financial website “The Motley Fool” reports that “…roughly $90 billion worth of merchandise will be coming back to retailers, though most of that does not end up back on the shelves of the stores that sold the items in the first place.”
Online sales will account for around 12 to 15 percent of the total sales made during the holiday shopping season. Digital sales will result in about $43 billion of the projected $90 billion in total returns. That's nearly half, and a much higher rate than generated by in-store sales.
On the calendar, Jan. 2, 2021, is “National Returns Day,” the busiest day for holiday returns in the United States. Last January, United Parcel Service reported it processed just short of 2 million returns to retailers, representing a 26 percent increase over 2019.
• • •
The “Soft Baby Yoda Figure” was the hottest-selling toy during the 2020 Christmas season. The 11-inch plush doll entered the market at just under $30, but when demand exceeded supply, the cost jumped to $350 and higher on Ebay.
• • •
We’re still savoring the holiday, but we can’t help but think about the start of a new year.
That means we best think about resolutions.
Here’s why: The average person eats more than 7,000 calories on Christmas day, research carried out by Associated British Foods recently found. That's more than three times the U.S. Department of Agriculture's recommended daily caloric intake.
And if that hasn’t made you feel guilty, try this.
National Public Radio reported last week that the average American — if there is such a person — will have consumed about 1,996 pounds of food this year. That’s four pounds under a ton.
The figure comes from economists who crunched food consumption data collected by the USDA.
If you start with dairy, we consume about 630 pounds of milk, yogurt, cheese and ice cream per year. About 31 pounds of cheese alone sailed down our gullets.
Add in meat and poultry: That's about 185 pounds of chicken, turkey, pork and beef per person (though beef consumption is trending downward). Wheat and other grains total 197 pounds.
While the amount of fruit we eat — about 273 pounds per person — may seem promising, remember that most of it is water weight. And very few Americans eat the recommended five fruits a day. While we do get some 415 pounds of vegetables into our diet each year, the most popular choices (corn and potatoes) aren't exactly nutritional superstars.
Then there is the 141 pounds of sweeteners (including 42 pounds of corn syrup a year), and 85 pounds of fats (think: butter) and oil we ate.
And when we convert these figures back into calories, the USDA estimates that the average American is eating more than 2,000 calories a day. It's hovering around 2,700.
Looks like we have our work cut out for us in the new year!
