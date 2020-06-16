Tucson-native Pablo Francisco said it best:
“In Sweeden (sic) every city looks the same. I've been to sixteen cities, and every single city is the same! The same cobblestone, the same McDonalds, the same everything. Everything was designed by the same guy. They must have saved a lot of money when they designed all the cities.”
Francisco is a comedian, actor and writer of some distinction. He’s had a comedy special on Comedy Central Presents, he’s toured as part of "The Three Amigos" with Carlos Mencia and Freddy Soto. He has performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
While Francisco’s statement may be true for many cities, it’s not true in Cochise County for one central reason.
We have home-grown ice cream stores in Benson, Sierra Vista and Willcox.
These locally owned an operated treat stores offer a unique insight to each community. Benson has the “Old Benson Ice Cream Stop” right on the main drag - Fourth Street - at the intersection of South Patagonia Street. Sierra Vista has “Julie and Sammy’s 33 Flavors Ice Cream Parlor on the city’s West End along Fry Boulevard; and Willcox has a nostalgic “Dairy Queen Store,” on that city’s main thoroughfare, North Haskell Avenue.
Want to enjoy the uniqueness of small-town Arizona? Visit the ice cream shops on the main streets of Benson, Sierra Vista and Willcox.
* * *
It’s Global Garbage Man Day!
On June 17 each year we should all make time to appreciate those who take care of what we throw out. Whether they are the sanitation specialists or waste management professionals, we appreciate their arrival on a regularly scheduled basis.
The role of waste management goes far beyond garbage collection. In each community, they provide a variety of services and programs designed to protect and reduce the impact we have on our environment. The observance also celebrates the great strides the industry and the experts are taking to make a better world for all of us.
John D. Arwood founded National Garbage Man Day in 2011 to honor the men and women working hard in the industry to keep communities safe and clean. Recognizing efforts around the world, the celebration became Global Garbage Man Day.
Arwood is the president of Arwood Waste, a local waste disposal and demolition company in Jacksonville, Florida, and Arwood Waste National, a nationwide waste management and portable sanitation provider.
