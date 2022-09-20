Last week’s column on the new leash law in Bisbee inspired Dana Rexroad to provide fellow readers insight on a new state law.
She writes: “Motorcycles can now ‘lane filter,’ moving up between lanes of stopped cars at a light. There are rules about the speed limit of the highway (45 mph or less), motorcycle speed when filtering cannot be more than 15 mph. It’s hard to believe this is a safe maneuver, but drivers will soon be seeing this on our streets.”
We agree about the safety of the maneuver and anticipate drivers will be calling the police or raising questions when they witness a cycle operator moving up in traffic. What if somebody opens a car door?
The law goes into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24.
• • •
We’re wondering what our readers think of a state law that prohibits video recording of police at close range.
Friday the law was on the docket for a U.S. District court in Phoenix, but no one showed up to defend it.
Drafted by House Rep. John Kavanagh, a former police officer who now represents the Fountain Hills community in the Legislature, it was signed into law by Gov. Ducey on July 6.
Immediately several media companies filed a lawsuit and sought an injunction to stop the law from taking effect, claiming it was a violation of the First Amendment. Federal Judge John Tuchi suspended the law Sept. 9 and set a hearing for the following Friday to hear arguments for and against the legislation.
Judge Tuchi adjourned the hearing abruptly when no one appeared in his court to defend the law. An attorney representing the media companies notified the Arizona attorney general, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the Maricopa Sheriff’s Office when the lawsuit was filed.
Rep. Kavanagh said he “ … wasn’t surprised” that the legislation he authored wasn’t defended by the AG’s office, contending it was a budget issue and the House and Senate have “ … very limited funds.”
Limited funds? Really? We now know that the Senate exceeded its original allocation of $150,000 for a forensic audit of the 2020 election by several million dollars. We have also witnessed lawmakers initiate all sorts of frivolous and questionable legal efforts that rack up attorney time as it relates to enforcement of political ideology.
Judge Tuchi now plans to set up a conference and take written arguments from both sides of this dispute, assuming someone from the state will pick up the sword to defend this law.
Rep. Kavanagh’s intent is the real question that surrounds this law. He claims the legislation is aimed at police safety, assuring officers a measure of protection in carrying out their duties. Although we have yet to hear of an officer being injured by someone recording an active scene, we have heard of lots of cases where police are indicted – both metaphorically and physically – when video of their actions “goes viral.” George Floyd comes to mind.
We’re interested in what you think. Even in small towns, including Sierra Vista, Benson, Willcox, Douglas and others, Facebook posters often arrive at the scene of police activity. Would these social media “reporters” be subject to this law if it ever goes into effect? Is the intent of the law to protect police, or quash video that illustrates unreasonable police actions? Send you emails to the address below.
