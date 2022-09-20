Last week’s column on the new leash law in Bisbee inspired Dana Rexroad to provide fellow readers insight on a new state law.

She writes: “Motorcycles can now ‘lane filter,’ moving up between lanes of stopped cars at a light. There are rules about the speed limit of the highway (45 mph or less), motorcycle speed when filtering cannot be more than 15 mph. It’s hard to believe this is a safe maneuver, but drivers will soon be seeing this on our streets.”

