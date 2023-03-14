Yesterday morning offered an opportunity to hobnob with many of the movers and shakers of Sierra Vista at the Good Morning Breakfast hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
Richard Karwaczka, Cochise County administrator, inspired lots of laughs when he started off his update by romanticizing the 1980s. Of course Mr. Karwaczka, who like Sheriff Mark Dannels unfortunately is a fan of the hapless Chicago Bears, remembered 1985 and the “Super Bowl Shuffle.”
That was a hit song for the Monsters of the Midway during their remarkable, and long since forgotten, campaign for the Lombardi (a former coach of the Green Bay Packers) Trophy, football’s highest honor, awarded for a Super Bowl victory.
Mr. Karwaczka reminded the room that just like the Bears, our Cochise County jail is old and run down. It’s been modified and updated, repaired and renovated, and every effort to keep it viable has been employed.
Most striking of Mr. Karwaczka’s statements? Only about 2% of the inmates at the jail are violent criminals. About 98% of those who currently have a jail address are there due to mental health issues and addiction.
The county administrator reminded those attending that public hearings offering information on the formation of a jail district will start March 27, in the same auditorium that hosted the Good Morning Breakfast.
At this writing, the all-mail election will close on May 16, provided Cochise County can proceed with the referendum. Ballots will be sent out about a month before that date, again, assuming the Arizona attorney general’s recent lawsuit doesn’t stop the entire process.
The office of AG Kris Mayes has sued our county for the actions taken by our Board of Supervisors. She alleges board members violated state law when they voted to turn over all their responsibilities for elections to the county Recorder.
When asked if the legal action will stop the jail ballot, Mr. Karwaczka expressed the hope that it would not.
• • •
If you’re thinking inflation is bad here, it’s because it is.
We’re basing that statement on statistics released Tuesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics which reported the Consumer Price Index for the Phoenix area increased at a rate of 8.5% compared to the same period last year. Nationally, the inflation rate has cooled to 6% over the 12 months through February.
Metro Phoenix has stayed a hotbed for inflation for more than a year, driven largely by higher prices for homes and apartments. Metro Phoenix inflation hit a peak of 13% over the 12 months ending in August 2022. Consumer prices rose 9.5% for all of 2022, giving the area the nation’s second-highest metro inflation rate last year, after Miami at 9.9%.
• • •
If you need an example of that inflation, consider the annual rite of spring celebrated in Arizona: spring training.
For the first time in four years, a “normal” spring training “season” will be hosted in the Phoenix area, as 15 Major League Baseball teams practice for Opening Day on March 30.
Remember, these are meaningless games, with many of the game’s stars sitting out to avoid injury and games limited to not more than nine innings, even if there’s a tie score at that point.
That’s not stopping MLB from gouging fans coming to watch the teams.
For example: It’s not unusual to pay $100 for a ticket to “Wrigley West,” where the Chicago Cubs play their games at Sloan Park on Rio Salado Parkway. Parking can run as much as $72.
And concessions? In 2022, the Cubs charged $6.50 per hot dog, according to Statista. In 1960, a hot dog cost 35 cents on average, or $3.46 after adjusting for inflation.
The upside for Arizona residents is that the Cactus League annually attracts about 2 million baseball fans from out of state, and generates about $644 million in tourism, according to a recent study conducted by Arizona State University.
