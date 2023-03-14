Yesterday morning offered an opportunity to hobnob with many of the movers and shakers of Sierra Vista at the Good Morning Breakfast hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

Richard Karwaczka, Cochise County administrator, inspired lots of laughs when he started off his update by romanticizing the 1980s. Of course Mr. Karwaczka, who like Sheriff Mark Dannels unfortunately is a fan of the hapless Chicago Bears, remembered 1985 and the “Super Bowl Shuffle.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?