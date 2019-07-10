NASA is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon mission. All my space nerd friends are excited. Lift off was on July 16, and four days later, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed the Eagle module on the moon to make small steps for man. According to space.com, we aren’t sure of Armstrong’s actual words. There are a few NASA events you might want to watch on NASA Television or on NASA.gov. On July 16 Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins reunite at the Apollo 11 launchpad. They will answer questions from Kennedy Center Director Bob Cabana, beginning at 9:15 a.m. EDT. After that you can virtually visit the Launch Control Center and Firing Room 1 to virtually meet with some of the people who made that launch a success. Also on July 16 will be a model rocket launch to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for the most rockets launched simultaneously from a single location.
And on July 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT, NASA and the Discovery Channel will salute the heroes of Apollo 11 and talk about NASA’s future. At 3 p.m. you’ll hear from STEM kids from all over the country participating in moon landing simulations. And there’s more at NASA.gov.
The Bisbee Science Lab in conjunction with the Smithsonian Channel is sponsoring “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” screening July 20 at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. at 7 p.m. The show is free, but you should grab your tickets at Eventbrite.
Even the BBC is getting in on the celebration with “13 Minutes to the Moon,” a podcast on “How the first moon landing was saved.” Over several episodes, they tell the story of the people who made Apollo 11 happen and prevented it from going badly wrong. Your adrenaline starts rushing just from the episode blurbs. Ep.08 “We’re go for powered descent”: “The 13 minutes begin. Eagle is going too fast. There are communications problems.” You can download the podcast from any of your favorite podcast apps.