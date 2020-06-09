Got the itch?
It’s like that itch that’s in the middle of your back that you can’t reach. Or the one that’s between your toes when you’re wearing hightop tennis shoes.
We’re talking about the movie-experience itch.
Ever since Gov. Ducey issued his “stay-at-home” order on March 30, we’ve all be coping with the shutdown of local theaters. Cinemark 10 in Sierra Vista remains shuddered. Many theaters in Tucson are still dark.
We’ve tried all sorts of ways to recreate the magic, but failed. Microwave popcorn — even brands that promise “movie theater butter” — don’t compare to the real deal. Streaming on the home television — even if it’s an 80-inch monster display — hardly compares to the majesty of the silver screen. Surround sound in the living room simply doesn’t measure up to the acoustic experience presented by a Dolby Atmos system.
Thank goodness for independents!
Cochise County currently has two movie theaters that are open and offering cinema addicts an opportunity to “scratch that itch!”
In Sierra Vista, Uptown 3 Theater is open and offers a variety of films.
In Willcox, the Historic Theater on Railroad Avenue is playing family-friendly features on the weekend.
Understand, neither can offer “first-run” movies. When the pandemic took hold, Hollywood literally shut down. Work on everything from Fourth of July blockbusters to television episodes took a hiatus.
Production will eventually resume, but like other businesses, it’s going to take some time to crank up the movie-making machine. Keep an eye on the next James Bond flick for reference. “No Time To Die” was scheduled for release in early April, just when the impact of the pandemic was taking hold. It’s now scheduled to open around Thanksgiving, making the point that it’s going to take some time to bring Hollywood back online.
Theatergoers don’t need to wait.
If you’re looking for the family experience, check out the Uptown 3. The owner will probably be making your popcorn in the lobby and stepping into the darkened theater will immediately relieve that anxiety from missing the movie experience.
Regardless of where you live, taking in a flick at the Willcox Historic Theater is an experience well worth the trip. In addition to enjoying the big screen, the ambiance of your surroundings will remind of you of the classic age of the motion picture industry.
Don’t let that itch fester! Scratch it with a trip to one of our area’s theaters!
