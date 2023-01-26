If you’re seeing fewer pronghorn antelope in the Douglas area, blame the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Tuesday the agency released about 30 of the antelope into a field near the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge, located west of Interstate 19 in Pima County. The new additions will more than double the size of the existing herd, which numbered about two dozen animals after years of trying to reestablish the once-common species there.

