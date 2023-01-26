If you’re seeing fewer pronghorn antelope in the Douglas area, blame the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Tuesday the agency released about 30 of the antelope into a field near the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge, located west of Interstate 19 in Pima County. The new additions will more than double the size of the existing herd, which numbered about two dozen animals after years of trying to reestablish the once-common species there.
The five bucks and 25 does were collected from a large herd located in the San Bernadino Valley, northeast of Douglas. The game and fish department captured the antelope with nets fired from a low-flying helicopter. They were flown to a staging area along State Route 80 south of the Chiricahua Mountains, about 10 miles west of the Arizona-New Mexico border.
Two bucks and eight doe have been fitted with tracking collars so game officials can see where they go and how they use the Buenos Aires landscape. The collars are designed to last for two or three years and then drop off automatically when their batteries die.
• • •
We mentioned the survey conducted this week by Good Neighbor Alliance and other agencies around the county, tabulating the number of homeless. Three years ago, Cochise County reported 72 homeless, which was 37 less than in 2019.
Just so our readers have something to compare, we did some digging to find out the numbers in other places. Los Angeles County, for example, reported 69,144 homeless last year. Seattle told the federal government it was not sure, after skipping the “Point-in-Time” count last year. Officials for the city published an estimate of 40,800. New York City reported a population of 67,150 homeless. The most recent total we could find for our nation tallied 580,466 in 2020.
• • •
If you’re reading this, you survived a close call.
At least, that’s what the scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration are telling us.
An asteroid the size of a delivery truck narrowly passed by the Earth on Thursday — so close that the encounter is one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object on record, according to NASA. The asteroid, which has been named 2023 BU, traveled just 2,200 miles above the Earth’s surface, darting over the southern tip of South America at around 3:27 p.m. our time.
• • •
Did Green Valley, an unincorporated area south of Tucson, encounter a “snow bomb” on Monday? Meteorologists at the National Weather Service say no, but residents may think differently. Ken Drozd, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with NWS didn’t like the term “bomb,” but he did confirm that the snow storm that blanketed Cochise and Pima counties was an unusual weather event.
An article in our sister Wick newspaper, the Green Valley News, said it best:
“While the larger storm system that blanketed the Tucson area moved along during the day Monday, some lingering showers remained scattered throughout the area into the evening, creating distinct and isolated snow clouds that rolled through the valley floor."
“It’s similar to watching storms roll in during the monsoon, where you can distinctly see the clouds forming over the landscape, only with snow, it’s almost more visually striking because you can see it’s white all the way through the columns,” Drozd said.
