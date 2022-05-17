It’s always fascinating to watch the public in action.
Just when you think you can predict exactly what will happen next, the public speaks, and something just the opposite happens.
History is full of examples.
The famous headline “Dewey Defeats Truman” comes to mind.
That was the banner headline on Nov. 3, 1948 on the front page of the Chicago Daily Tribune the day after the incumbent, President Truman, scored an upset victory over his opponent, New York Gov. Thomas Dewey.
The Tribune, which had famously labeled Democratic candidate Truman as a “nincompoop,” was a Republican-leaning publication. A short time before this reputation-killing banner headline was crafted, the newspaper changed the process it used to lay out each edition, which also changed when the newspaper’s final edition was “put to bed.”
Based on early results, and confident that its readership represented the public majority, editors at the Tribune raced to publish the ill-fated banner headline.
Then the public spoke.
Truman won the electoral vote with a whopping 303-189-39 (Dixiecrat Strom Thurmond had the 39 votes) majority over Dewey. Adding insult to the Tribune’s embarrassment, Democrats not only won the White House, they swept all the state offices in the newspaper’s home state of Illinois.
When we look at what’s happening in the Willcox area, we’re reminded of the power of the public’s voice.
On the surface, it would be logical to think that there would be overwhelming support for a business that brings economic advantages to a community. The company offers employment, pays property and sales taxes, and generates revenue that otherwise might not exist in the local economy.
Even though the company is large by local standards, there are benefits to that size that include making investments that most small businesses cannot afford. Research on which variety of crops consume less water is an accurate and active example. Figuring out which feed cattle can digest to reduce the pungent odor usually found on the farm is another.
The company also chooses to invest in local education, offering funds and programs that teach kids about the agriculture industry.
Despite all the positives, however, there is a strong undertone of resentment in the community. Everyone has their own reasons, of course, but evidence of that undertone was never as plain as it was this month when Cochise County Recorder David Stevens confirmed there were enough signatures to merit a question on the November ballot.
Voters will decide whether a sizable area in and around Willcox should be designated an Active Water Management Area district, shifting the decision-making authority on well-drilling and groundwater pumping from an individual to a state commission. When someone wants to install a new well, or if they want to pump more than a certain volume of water, that intent would have to be approved by state authorities if the AMA is adopted by a majority the voters in the Nov. 1 election.
If approved, the impact on the region’s largest business could be significant. Water is a lifeblood for the agriculture industry and to this business. Pumping groundwater from ever-increasing depths is necessary to grow the crops that feed the tens of thousands of cattle that populate the Riverview Dairy farm.
As a bystander who has no “skin-in-the-game,” doesn’t live in Willcox, doesn’t have an economic interest in that region, and doesn’t have an agenda on this issue, the outcome of this ballot question is still something of a fascination.
Just when you think you know what people will do, and how they will vote, they prove you wrong.
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com.