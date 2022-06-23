SIERRA VISTA —Sierra Vistans adore their dogs.
Some of the more passionate dog owners have joined the Greater Sierra Vista Kennel Club. The club, which began in 1972, held its first American Kennel Club sanctioned match the following year and has been a member of the national registry since 2014.
Although the main goal of the AKC has been to advance the sport of purebred dogs through dog shows, obedience trials and matches, it also offers a range of programs, activities and events for mixed breed dogs as well. For more than a decade, the AKC has implemented the Canine Partners Program, which welcomes AKC registration of mixed-breed dogs of any age and invites the community of dog lovers to get expert information just as any purebred dog owner could do.
“There are all kinds of things you can do with your dog, and it doesn’t have to be purebred,” said club member Jill Stout, an owner and breeder of several Great Danes. “All you have to do is contact your local club and go to one of the meetings and learn about the different programs we have and that your club supports.”
“People think of the dog shows and the beauty contests and that we’re snobs, and we don’t want anybody else around, and that’s so far from the truth,” added Charlotte Borghardt, a club member for more than 30 years and owner of seven dachshunds. “As much as AKC tries, we’re still not getting out the word on what we do.”
One of the things members have done recently is participate in the All About Animals event at Veterans Memorial Park.
“We like that event because we can connect with a lot of people that don’t know that if you have a mixed breed dog, you can still register that dog with the AKC and do events through the AKC — they don’t have to be purebred,” said Stout.
GSVKC also connects with the community by taking dogs to schools and health care centers. Club member Suzanne Browne and an associate took their dogs, a German shepherd and a cattle dog, to visit Douglas Elementary School in Douglas. The goal was to teach kids responsible dog ownership and how to act around unfamiliar dogs.
“The kids loved it,” Browne said. “They enjoyed watching the dogs go through their tricks and various obedience behaviors. Some of the kids were afraid of dogs, and we both had dogs with pointy ears — the types of dogs that have been demonized a bit in some press circles lately. We showed the kids that not all dogs are scary, and if you behave naturally and don’t run up to the dog, it can be fun for everyone.”
The fun activities that help build better relationships between humans and dogs can eventually save lives, Stout said.
“A lot of our members have dogs that visit care centers and schools to teach responsible dog ownership,” she said. “AKC is developing new programs all the time, and it’s really fun. It helps train your dog — it brings you a lot closer and helps create a nice bond with your dog. If a lot of people did more things like this with their dogs, I think a lot less would end up in shelters.”
The club awards scholarships to Cochise County high school seniors interested in pursuing an animal health care degree. One recent recipient of the $1,000 award was Olivia Sacci, a 2020 Buena High School graduate studying biology at Hollins University in Virginia.
“I can use it for anything, so I use it for housing costs,” Sacci said. “When I first got the scholarship, I was excited, and I was glad they (GSVKC) saw potential in me and that they believed. They thought this is something I can complete, and that is why they invested the money in me. Scholarships are vote of confidence in you, and it’s nice to have that kind of support.”
Overall, Sierra Vista is a good place for dog lovers to see a variety of dogs, from purebred show dogs to mixed breeds.
“When I go out in public, I appreciate every dog that I see,” said Stout. “I make many new friends because of dogs. I’m always proud to see somebody out with their dogs walking them, playing with them, doing frisbee, throwing the ball. It’s great for the dog, and it’s great for the people. I don’t care what lineage your dog is. I will pet it and find out everything about that dog.”
Regarding Great Danes, Stout said, “My dogs don’t require a lot of exercise. They’ll run 10 or 15 minutes in the morning. They’ll run full out, then sleep for six hours. They would prefer to be in your lap watching TV.”
Borghardt had a surprising fact about dachshunds.
“People see them as a comical dog, and that’s OK,” she said. “I’ve heard them called wiener dogs, but they’re actually great hunting dogs. They were originally bred to go after badgers into their burrow. That’s why they have the low and long frame.”