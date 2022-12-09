What does two Oregon ranchers’ pardons from former President Donald Trump have to do with an enormous community housing development in Benson?

According to U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., and Kate Porter, D-Calif., a lot, and the Department of Justice has again been asked to look into possible crimes by Mike Ingram, owner of El Dorado Holdings Inc. and the Villages at Vigneto development.

