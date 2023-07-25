Julian Keeling grew up around firearms.
He remembers target shooting with his dad and twin brother as a 9-year-old, and in his senior year at Tombstone High School he was a member of the JROTC rifle team.
“Through the rifle team, I participated in precision rifle training courses and was in different shooting competitions,” he said. “At a fairly young age, I had developed an interest in how firearms work. I was interested in taking them apart, cleaning them and putting them back together.”
Not long after graduating from high school in 2020, Keeling enrolled in a two-year gunsmithing program at Yavapai College in Prescott where he earned an associate of applied science degree and gunsmithing certification.
“Yavapai’s gunsmithing program is excellent,” he said. “It teaches students how to repair, clean and maintain weapons and how to create custom parts.”
Today, he owns Keeling Kustom Gunsmithing LLC, a shop located at 123 S. Huachuca Blvd. in Huachuca City. It's next-door to the blue metal building that houses a tire business.
“My interest in gunsmithing started when my uncle gave me an old Walther P38,” he said. “It’s a German semi-automatic pistol that was made sometime around 1941. When he gave it to me, it was nothing more than a box full of parts. He couldn’t find anyone to put it together, so I restored it and made it functional again.”
In a similar story, when Keeling was about 13 years old, his dad had a rifle, also in parts, that he was planning to build.
“My dad (Randy Keeling) left to go to the gas station, and while he was gone, I put the rifle together. He was totally surprised when he got home.”
With a gift for figuring out how to build, restore and improve guns, Keeling knew he wanted to pursue gunsmithing as a trade.
“It was my grandfather who told me about the program at Yavapai college,” he said.
Keeling and his dad visited the college and were immediately impressed with the gunsmithing program there as well as its instructors.
“All are masters at their craft,” he said. “They have a 1911 (type of handgun) instructor, a shotgun instructor and a rifle instructor.”
They also have a specific advanced machinery instructor who holds students to really tight tolerances (room for error) with the guns they work on.
“Our tolerances were one-thousandth of an inch or less, which equates to .001 of an inch, so it’s pretty accurate,” Keeling said. “It’s almost indiscernible to the eye, but quality firearms require a tight tolerance.”
While Keeling looks forward to working on all guns, he plans to specialize in custom 1911 handguns.
“I’ve even made a 16-inch long slide 1911,” he said. “It’s the only 1911 that I know of with a 16-inch barrel length.”
Based on an article about 1911s, the pistol’s barrel typically ranges between four or five inches, primarily for concealability and “best velocity.”
As a requirement to graduate from Yavapai’s gunsmithing program, the students were instructed to make a 1911 and a bolt action rifle.
“So I made that super long 1911 as one of my custom projects to graduate,” Keeling said. “My instructors were really excited about it when they saw the finished product and they were impressed with how it fired and with its accuracy.”
Keeling said it’s the only 1911 that he knows of with a barrel that long.
“The closest one that I could find was an 11-inch 1911 built by a pistolsmith named Jim Hoag several years ago,” he said.
While looking back at his time at Yavapai College, Keeling said he would like to recognize the school’s program.
“The instructors were very precise and they were encouraging about my decision to start up this long slide (long barrel) 1911 project,” he said. "I got a lot out of the program and enjoyed my experience there. I'm excited about sharing my craft with other gun enthusiasts."