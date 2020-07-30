DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been insecure about my nose since I was a little girl. From the beginning of my teen years, I thought about how nice it would be to get a nose job. Now that I am an established working person, I am realizing that this would be completely financially viable for me, and I’m in a position to make this choice. Should I go through with getting plastic surgery, or should I just learn to accept the way I look? — Nose Job
DEAR NOSE JOB: Start with a consultation. Find a doctor by referral if you can. Meet and talk about what you want to do, and review images to discuss how you want your nose to look.
Many people have had successful rhinoplasty surgery performed. This can boost your self-esteem, though you may still need to do some work on the inside to make a significant shift in feelings of self-worth.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I were thinking of having kids this year, as 2020 would be the perfect year for us financially and time-wise to begin the journey of starting a family. This, of course, was before the COVID crisis started. Would it be selfish to have kids now? — Planning for the Future
DEAR PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE: COVID-19 is forcing us all to readjust and reframe our plans. Only you can decide whether now is the right time for you to start a family, given the new circumstances. However, if you do go forward with it, you must know that things will be different from how you originally envisioned them, and you need to completely think through the ways in which the virus will change your plans.