DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a mother of two spending quarantine with my husband. We have a large extended family that is used to seeing each other often throughout the year. We’re trying to spend time together as a family during quarantine through Zoom celebrations of Jewish holidays. However, my sister is not religious and doesn’t want to participate because we’re celebrating religious holidays. How do we communicate to her that the significance of these events is not religion and make her comfortable joining in these family events? — Family First
DEAR FAMILY FIRST: Consider hosting Zoom gatherings that are not affiliated with a religious occasion. Add a neutral date to your celebration schedule when you invite everyone to get together just because you love each other. This may attract your sister.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 50-year-old woman who wants to go back to school for the first time since high school. Ten years ago, I tried to attend community college, but having a full-time job in addition to being a single mother prevented me from fitting it into my schedule. My son is in college now, and because of the pandemic, I want to move on from my job at a grocery store. Do you have any advice on this new big step? — Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: Now is a time to pivot. Given the tremendous challenges that have come with the pandemic, people are reimagining their lives. Continuing education makes sense, especially if you can see a way to improve your overall well-being as a result of it.