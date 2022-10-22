Visitors packed Tombstone’s boardwalks, saloons, eateries and shops Friday and Saturday for the town’s 93rd Helldorado Days celebration.
“This is great,” said Ethan Niemela, who was in Tombstone with his wife Annie for his 40th birthday. “We’re here from Tenstrike, Minnesota, a small town with a population of 200. Being from a small community, we enjoy towns like Tombstone, the friendly people here and unique shops. The reenactments and Old West look really add to this town’s charm.”
While Friday was not the couple’s first Tombstone visit, it was their first Helldorado Days experience.
“It’s great to see Tombstone so busy again after COVID,” Annie Niemela said. “We were here when COVID had caused a big slowdown in tourism, so we’re happy to see the crowd. Parking was a little tough, but that’s okay.”
Tombstone Helldorado Days, an action-packed celebration that commemorates the town’s mining and wild west history, continues through Sunday with street entertainment throughout the weekend, along with an 11 a.m. parade on Sunday. Celebrated on the third full weekend of October, Helldorado got its start in 1929 and has continued to be Tombstone’s biggest festival since its inception 93 years ago. Gunfight reenactors, saloon girls, cowboys and dancers fill the town every year during the historic celebration. The western reenactors and visitors come from all over the country and world to stroll the boardwalks, pose for photos and take a step back in time while enjoying “the town too tough to die” and its Old West history.
Wearing 1880s attire, Terry and Patty Bremnan from Knoxville, Tenn. were in Tombstone to enjoy the festivities, “do a little people-watching and hit the shops” for souvenirs.
“We’ve visited Tombstone before, but this is our first Helldorado,” Patty Bremnan said. “We’re having so much fun.”
The Border Renegades, a reenactment group based out of Banning, Calif. with characters from all over the country, were in town as part of the entertainment lineup. Armed with such stage names as Appaloosa Bill, Becky Cameo, Penny Annie, Badlands Bob and Hardtack, this marks the group’s 25th year participating in the Helldorado Days celebration.
“Tombstone is our favorite place,” said reenactor Sheriff Buford T. Justice. “My wife and I like it here so much, we’ve been coming to Helldorado since 2004. We actually got married in Tombstone in 2008 during Helldorado Days. Her stage name is Miss Trixie.”
Sadly, the couple’s marriage was short-lived.
“She married me on a Friday and shot me dead on Allen Street on a Saturday morning,” Justice said.
R.J. Preston, who goes by his stage name of Texas Tom Hallmark, has been participating in Helldorado Days for six years. “The town’s history has become part of our history,” he said.
While street entertainment is always Tombstone’s big draw, shops and other businesses enjoy a spike in business during Helldorado.
“We’re doing fabulous,” said Denay Valenzuela, a Shady Lady’s Closet employee. “Helldorado is always very busy for us, especially on Saturday, but we had a busy Friday this year as well.”
The Tombstone Art Gallery had a steady stream of visitors coming through its doors Friday, while Gail Wood, A.J. Stewart and a friendly dog named Chico greeted people as they entered the gallery.
“We have more than 50 artists represented here,” said Wood, one of the gallery’s quilters. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week the gallery is filled with one-of-a-kind artwork of all different mediums.
“We have paintings, jewelry, quilts, leather and woodwork and photography, to name some of the artwork on display here,” Wood said. “It’s nice to have the steady stream of traffic coming through here.”
Activities in Tombstone continue through Sunday, starting with the parade on Allen Street at 11 a.m., continuing through the day with a variety of street entertainment, ending sometime around 3:30 with a raffle drawing for a Henry Big Boy special edition .45 caliber rifle. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20, and are available in locations throughout Tombstone.
“Henry donates these rifles to us every year,” said Don Mott, a board member of Helldorado, Inc. and the Tombstone Vigilantes. “Historically, we make between $12,000 and $15,000 on these rifles with all proceeds going to different charities we support.”
Helldorado’s Friday kickoff represented a well-attended success, Mott said. “Saturday is always our biggest day, but we’ve had a nice sized crowd through here today. We’re looking forward to what Saturday and Sunday will bring.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone