SIERRA VISTA — Eight Fridays remain until the first scheduled kickoffs of the 2020 football seasons. With gameday quickly approaching there’s still uncertainty looming over whether or not we’ll see high school athletics in the fall.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association sent out a press release Wednesday morning announcing they are collecting information from all member principals about how they are planning on opening in the fall.
“In order for the AIA to make the most informed decisions regarding the starting of athletic activity this fall, two surveys will be e-mailed to each member school principal in July that will gauge schools’ plans on reopening for students and reinstatement of athletic teams,” the statement says. “The first survey will be sent in early July with a due date of July 10 regarding football and fall soccer, and another survey will be sent out two weeks later with a due date of July 24 for all other fall sports of badminton, swimming & diving, girls volleyball, golf and cross country. The surveys will be conducted in this timeline as practice for football and fall soccer begins before the other fall sports.”
The AIA released three-phase guidelines for transitioning back to athletics at the end of May, which allowed schools to start summer workouts and practices at the discretion of the individual district leaders.
Brian Miller, athletic director for Tombstone High School, had student athletes back on the field in early June for the first phase of the plan. Miller said as of Wednesday there was no time table for moving into phase two, which allows up to 50 people and contact practices, because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.
“The AIA said they’re definitely having fall sports, so we’re definitely having fall sports until told differently,” TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere said.
A return to practices for Buena High School looked promising prior to the AIA statement after superintendent Kelly Glass projected practices to start the last week of June and first week of July.
Buena released their three phase plan on the school’s website last week and waivers all student-athletes need to complete before they are allowed to practice. According to the school’s website the anticipated start date for phase one is July 1.
According to the Buena High School Athletic Return to Play Guidelines, which is posted on the school’s website, the football team will be at Domingo Paiz East as well as on the track and bleachers, the volleyball team will be in the “AUX Gym,” swim and dive will be at the COVE and the golf teams will be at Pueblo del Sol Country Club and Mt. View Golf Course.
Temperatures will be taken and recorded for all players and coaches. Any person who has a temperature of more than 100.3 they will be sent home and not allowed to return until they have doctor approval.
Bisbee is still uncertain whether or not they will have sports in the fall. Superintendent Tom Woody told the board during a special board meeting on Tuesday night that conditioning and weight training could be allowed for the first two weeks if distancing can be maintained. Masks are still required.
“There are too many unknowns to say we’re going to have fall sports,” said Woody.