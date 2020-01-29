Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, Waldo, has a wild hair and wants to wear his new slip-on bunny slippers to Buena. They are cute — very big and fluffy, but they’re also sort of slippery.
What are your thoughts on this?
Signed:
Curious Parents
Dear CP’s:
Ah, youth! I also think bunny slippers are way too cute, but they need to stay cute at home, not Buena. Main reasons? Safety.
How not safe? OK, so your Waldo is going up the ramp, followed by his closest twenty two hundred closest friends. Friend ‘A’ accidentally steps on the back of one of the bunny slippers, and wham! Down goes Waldo. Then wham! Down goes friend ‘A’, then friend ‘B.’ etc. Flashes me back to several years ago when my husband and I were in a ten-car chain reaction pile-up in Tucson. For some still unknown reason, the fourth car ahead of us slowed waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay down, so we started to slow down also, but …. too late. I still can hear the echos of ‘bam! bam! bam!’ – i.e., cars behind us rear-ending the cars next to theirs. Mercifully, no major injuries, but bye-bye beloved red Pacifica. My most favorite car ever. Oh well, cars can be replaced.
So … chain reactions at Buena? They happen, but usually are limited to one or two students. And … bless their little pea-pickin’ hearts … students are usually so kind to help each other up, as are students near-by. Good Samaritans, and all that.
I would avoid saying to your Waldo: “Hey, rabbit – person, hippity-hop on over to Mom and Dad and kindly ‘splain this new preoccupation with — of all things — bunny slippers! Yes — you know very well what we are talking about — the ones you won at the church’s New Year’s Eve white elephant party.
Bunny slippers are fine for home home home, but not for Buena Buena Buena. What? You say that Trixie and Bubbles dared you to wear them? Oh, no no no… they are not in charge of what you wear, your PU’s (parental units) are. And, the verdict is — you guessed it — no way Jose. Ha! That flashes me back to when we first arrived in Sierra Vista (from the upper Midwest) – I innocently spelled Jose ‘Hose.’ Silly Mrs. C.
Back to your hippity-hopping son. He might make comments such as , “You never let me do anything’; OR, “All the other parents let their kids wear large fluffy slipper bunny slippers to Buena. If you don’t let me wear them, I will no longer be one of the popular kids, and that would ruin my life. Puh-leeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeese! Just this once!’ Just smile sweetly, and tell Waldo that dinner will be ready in five minutes.
Rather, you might try this approach: “Hey – Waldo! With winter hopefully coming to a close, hows about we hit Dillard’s for their upcoming sale on Dr. Marten’s — sturdy, solid, non-skid shoes that will even wow the most picky critics. Those shoes are always ‘in’, and we’ve heard that many of the cool kids at Buena wear them." If Waldo nibbles on that, then you might slip in that perhaps he should save his bunny slippers for the next white elephant party. If he doesn’t, you would still need to caution him that because of the dangers off slippin’ and slidin’ around in his non-Buena-approved footwear, the bunnies will need to hang back at home.
Hope this helps!
-Mrs. C