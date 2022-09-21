PHOENIX — The state’s chief election officer is telling a federal judge there is merit to claims that two new laws could interfere with the rights of some people to register and vote.

In new court filings, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she is not taking an official position in the lawsuit filed against her and Attorney General Mark Brnovich by the Arizona Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander for Equity Coalition.

