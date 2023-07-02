By law, ballot tabulation machines are checked for accuracy before and after each election. I and many others have participated in past checks. And they are great, even though there are inevitably people joining-in who miscount.
It happens. We are human and we are volunteers. And with enough recounting, we all arrive at the same place eventually, one that tabulation machines arrived at days or weeks earlier.
This lawful, controlled and randomized hand count (and recount) is not time wasted. It serves to assure us that our machine tallies are reliable.
That is not enough for some people, though. Nor does it have to be — unless Gov. Hobbs continues vetoing everything.
That is, even though she was right to veto HB 2722, she was wrong on 2560.
Unlike HB 2722, which would have removed requiring the machine tally, our most accurate, time- and cost-effective count of ballots, HB 2560 would have made ballot images publicly available. This in turn would have allowed supplementary hand counts, i.e., the opportunity for more — not fewer — checks on the process.
HB 2560 had the support of Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. I also believe that it had tri-partisan support here in Cochise County. But Hobbs vetoed it, and for reasons that — to me — lack merit or enough merit to justify her veto.
First, providing ballot images does not “threaten anonymity and privacy.” Nothing on a ballot can be traced back to the voter casting it. A QR code identifies its precinct only, not its voter. And although a vote-by-mail ballot’s internal envelope is signed and includes a barcode that has the voter’s name and address, that is for tracking and verification purposes only. It is removed once the envelope’s signature has been verified. Immediately upon removal, the anonymous ballot is added to a pile of other anonymous ballots to be run through a high-speed counter.
The only two possible ways that publicly available ballots could reveal a voter’s identity would be A) if voters themselves leave identifying marks on them, or B) in very small precincts, if only one or two ballots are cast. “A” can happen, but it is rare and each voter can easily avoid it. “B” is also extremely unlikely, but HB 2560 addresses the possibility anyway by exempting images of ballots from precincts with fewer than 25 registered voters.
Second, calling this “burdensome” and “unfunded” is a stretch. Ballot images are stored electronically already. So apart from the separate storage and the Secretary of State employee time in making copies of images available through a managed portal, there is no additional cost. Management would include requiring proof of identity of the requestor, plus a signed declaration that the person will not use the material for commercial purposes or voter intimidation, and will not alter the ballot images. This costs, for sure, but it also buys greater confidence.
Third and finally, Gov. Hobbs suggested that sharing ballot images will contribute to mis- and disinformation. Sadly, and though the bill includes certain safeguards, I cannot disagree. But bad actors will use anything to try and mislead those who are easily misled. And they will do it with or without publicly available images. The best we can do is to continue safeguarding the original ballots and their original images, while allowing people with good intentions to see and count a complete set of actual images for themselves if they want.
Democrats, not to mention fair-minded Republicans, Independents, Libertarians and others, stand-up for democratic principles like transparency and the rule of law. Here, Congress intended that election records be available for public inspection. For greater transparency and greater trust in our process, we need HB 2560.
Anne Carl is a candidate for Cochise County Recorder
