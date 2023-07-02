Anne Carl

Anne Carl

By law, ballot tabulation machines are checked for accuracy before and after each election. I and many others have participated in past checks. And they are great, even though there are inevitably people joining-in who miscount.

It happens. We are human and we are volunteers. And with enough recounting, we all arrive at the same place eventually, one that tabulation machines arrived at days or weeks earlier.

