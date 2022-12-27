ballots

Attorneys involved in the bid by Kari Lake to overturn the results of the gubernatorial race monitor as Maricopa County election officials prepare a sample of ballots for examination last week. Incoming governor Katie Hobbs is seeking legal fees from Lake following the failed bid.

 Photo via webcam courtesy Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Calling her bid to overturn the election "frivolous" and lacking "legal and factual merit," attorneys who successfully defended against her claims want Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson to order Kari Lake and her attorneys to pay nearly $700,000 in legal fees and costs they incurred.

Lake's own attorneys, however, contend there was nothing frivolous about the claim. In fact, they argued that the had presented testimony of wrongdoing, even if it turned out they could not provide the legally necessary clear and convincing proof of intentional misconduct.

