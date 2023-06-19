Hot, dry monsoon prediction, fire safety recommendations

COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise County is already seeing temperatures in the 90s at the halfway mark of June and the outlook for triple digit temperatures is just around the corner.
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast calls for much higher temperatures with little rain over the 2023 monsoon season due to the effect of El Nino and weaker trade winds. Warm water is pushed back east, toward the west coast of the Americas.
The NWS stated, “El Niño can affect our weather significantly. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position. With this shift, areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are dryer and warmer than usual. But in the U.S. gulf coast and southeast, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding.
For Arizona, an El Niño event generally means increased probability of high temperatures and reduced rain for the monsoon season. Then, in the winter, there is the possibility of receiving above–average precipitation between October and March, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
When examining long–term precipitation records for Arizona, much of the variability, in the winter season especially, can be tied back to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
ENSO is a shift in sea surface temperatures along the equator of the Pacific Ocean basin. Normally, temperatures are cooler in the eastern Pacific and warmer in the western Pacific due to easterly winds causing upwelling of cool water in the east and the movement of warmer surface water to the west.
NWS Tucson stated, “There is a slight tilt in odds toward a drier than normal monsoon across eastern and central Arizona. The remainder of the state will see equal chances for above, near, or below normal precipitation. Warmer than normal temperatures are favored for all of Arizona.
“NWS offices work with public safety partners and broadcast media with the goal of reducing the number of deaths, injuries and property damage caused by weather related dangers that occur during the monsoon. Through education about proper precautionary actions to be taken, lives can be saved and property losses can be minimized.”
Spring blooms, heavy fire risks
For the past two years, monsoons provided enough rain to get the county out of a drought. In fact, last year, Cochise received the most rainfall in the state.
All that rain produced a bumper crop of wildflowers, weeds and grasses with a boost for more growth provided by a decent amount of winter rain.
While the wet winter painted a picturesque countryside with spring blooms of yellow, pink and purple, the lack of rain since then makes all that dried vegetation a fire risk.
For those living in the rural areas, this is the optimal time for wildland fires. As thunderstorms develop, rain may not reach the ground, but lightning does, often with severe consequences.
While the weather cannot be managed, fire risk can.
However, every year, 9 out of 10 wildland fires are started by humans, noted the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM).
“In 2020, more than 80% of Arizona's fires were human caused, “according to the website. “In all, 2,520 wildfires burned nearly 980,000 acres of state, federal, and tribal lands in almost every corner of the state. There is no 'wildfire season' anymore in Arizona. Fires can happen year-round.”
When camping, be a responsible camper and check land status and fire restriction information. If allowed, campfires should be put out completely and make sure it's cool to the touch before walking away.
Tow chains dragging on the ground are another human caused source of fires. So taking a few extra minutes to be sure sparks are not flying is advised. Check tires, as blowouts have been known to cause wildfires. And never, pull off into tall grasses. The undercarriage of vehicles can get very hot and start a wildfire if parked in dry vegetation.
Response times
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 97% of the time, people assume firefighters will appear and bring the fire under control before it does much damage.
However, the USDA website noted, “The risks can be mitigated if there is a local fire department nearby, but, 3% of the time wildfires burn so intensely that there is little firefighters can do. Even air tankers and helicopters cannot be expected to save every home in these cases.”
DFFM tracks conditions
The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) provides fire protection to 22 million acres of state and private lands and suppression activities on other land jurisdictions through cooperative agreements.
Along with suppression efforts, DFFM also conducts fuels reduction work annually across the state with prescribed burning projects. The agency works with Arizona communities, municipalities and homeowners through the Firewise USA program to instill good practices of wildfire safety, defensible space, and other prevention methods.
Along with internal resources, DFFM has access to 2,700 wildland firefighters and 3,000 pieces of equipment from local and federal agencies.
Defensible space needed
There are common sense actions anybody can take to create defensible space and limit fire to low intensity ground fires which sweep through quickly.
Firewise USA noted, to create defensible space, homeowners need to eliminate dry vegetation and cut lower limbs of trees to prevent the upward spreading of fire into the canopy.
Gutters, eaves and roofs need to be kept clear of leaves and other debris. Do not stack wood or other flammable materials in the 30 foot buffer. Keep a rolled up garden hose with a nozzle attached to an outside hose valve connection handy.
If the property is on flat land surrounded by grassland, the survivable space distance will extend out at least 30 feet from the sides of the house.
If the house sits on a 25 percent slope and the adjacent wildland vegetation is dense or has tall brush, the vegetation should be cleared out to 200 feet of the home.
If the recommended distance goes beyond property boundaries, Firewise suggests contacting the adjacent property owner to work cooperatively on creating survivable space for both properties. The assessor’s office can help if the owners of neighboring homes are unknown. The effectiveness of survivable space increases when multiple property owners work together.
Old Bisbee Firewise sets a course of action
Most of the homes in Old Bisbee are old, wooden and built much too close to one another. The tiny lots used by miners for their cabins and shanties are covered by structures with very little room between the homes.
When a wildfire erupted above Old Bisbee’s historic district and threatened the 100 year old homes tucked away up in the hills of the canyons several years ago, a group of people decided something needed to be done.
After a few community meetings, Old Bisbee Firewise was formed and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) breathed a sigh of relief.
Old Bisbee was at the forefront of concern for the DFFM and was in the top five list for high risk wildland urban interface areas (WUI) as Old Bisbee is surrounded by state, federal and Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold, Inc., scrub lands in the Mule mountains.
Old Bisbee FireWise led the charge to prevent fires and with teams of volunteers and property owners cleared out dead trees, plants and bushes around homes.
Other parts of town have also heeded warnings and removed junk, garbage and building supplies around homes to protect them from fire.