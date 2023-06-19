Hot, dry monsoon prediction, fire safety recommendations

In June 2018, a wild fire scoured the east flank of the Mule Mountains. 

 Shar Porier HERALD/REVIEW MEDIA FILE

COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise County is already seeing temperatures in the 90s at the halfway mark of June and the outlook for triple digit temperatures is just around the corner.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast calls for much higher temperatures with little rain over the 2023 monsoon season due to the effect of El Nino and weaker trade winds. Warm water is pushed back east, toward the west coast of the Americas.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?