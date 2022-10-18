BISBEE— The county Recorder’s Office said 550 incorrect early ballots dealing with the Active Management Area (AMA) propositions 420 and 422 were mailed to voters and staff is working to correct the oversight.
On Monday, Sharon Gillman, deputy county administrator, released a statement saying the problem stemmed from a human error made within the County Recorder’s office. David Stevens, County Recorder met with staff to correct the problem.
The county Recorder’s Office and the Arizona Secretary of State’s office worked together to determine the problem occurred when assigning voters to the proposed AMAs, she explained. Some voters were not properly assigned to one of the proposed AMAs, while others were incorrectly identified as being eligible to vote on the AMAs.
For the Willcox AMA Proposition 420, 311 early voters received an incorrect ballot style. In Douglas, AMA Proposition 422, 239 early voters received an incorrect ballot style, she noted.
Douglas basin residents, which includes Elfrida, McNeal, Douglas and in the communities of Old Bisbee and Saginaw, should have Prop. 422 on the ballots. Those who do not live in those areas, should have neither Prop. 420 nor Prop. 422 on the ballots.
For those in the Willcox basin, an area covering the northeastern section of the Sulphur Springs Valley, Prop. 420 is correct, not Prop. 422.
Voters affected can expect a postcard with a corrected replacement ballot, she said. Those with an incorrect ballot should destroy them after receiving the replacement ballot.
People who plan to vote in person at one of the voting centers on Election Day will receive the correct ballot.
“The Recorder’s Office is isolating any affected ballots when they are received, and none will be sent to the Elections Department for tabulation,” said Gillman. “If a voter returns the replacement ballot, their original ballot will be void and not tabulated. If a voter returns the first ballot, but not the replacement ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day, all contests on which that voter is eligible to vote will be tabulated.”
Early ballots need to mailed by Nov. 1, though they can be dropped off at secure stations around the county or submitted at a voting center on election day.
AMAs are designated to help control the use of groundwater for agriculture and industrial uses. Many, many residents in the Douglas basin and the Willcox basin are experiencing problems as residential and small farm wells go dry. The AMA designation puts a hold on any new wells which will pump over 35 gallons per minute until a plan for future water use is developed. Residential wells pumping 35 gallons per minute or less are exempt from any regulations.
