SIERRA VISTA — A colorful rendering of two hummingbirds suspended in air among cholla cacti became the winning design for the West End water tower. But voting for the art work caused some prickly moments between the city council Thursday night when the vote wasn't unanimous.
At first, the panel, with only six council members present — Councilwoman Christine Wolfe was not at the meeting — was evenly split. Council members William Benning, Gwen Calhoun and Sarah Pacheco, voted for the hummingbird design by artist Carrie Olaje. Mayor Rick Mueller, Pro Tem Mayor Rachel Gray and Councilwoman Carolyn Umphrey voted for an abstract design by artist Pablo AlonZo.
AlonZo and Olaje were the two finalists chosen by the city's Arts and Humanities Commission. The city put a call out to artists in June seeking designs for the 40-foot-high, off-white water tank at Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive in Fry Townsite. Tempe-based AlonZo was the top finisher and Olaje came in second based on the design criteria for the project.
Rosie Mackey, chair of the West End Commission, recommended AlonZo's creation at Thursday's city council meeting, calling AlonZo's work, "A phoenix rising from the ashes."
Then came the vote.
Council members looked at each other in surprise after the tie vote. They were reminded by Mueller and City Manager Chuck Potucek that a tie is not binding. Mueller said someone had to make a motion. Benning took the lead: "I make a motion to approve Carrie Olaje's design."
The vote was then 4-2 in favor of Olaje, with Mueller switching his vote in her favor.
At the end of the session during council members's comments, Gray expressed her displeasure concerning the vote.
"I'm disappointed on the vote on the mural tonight," Gray said. "I find more and more that council is not taking the recommendations of commissioners. They (commissioners) say we don't listen to them. It's no wonder we have a hard time finding commissioners."
Mueller disagreed: "I think we do listen to them."
Olaje meanwhile, was thrilled that her design was chosen even though her work was the art commission's second choice.
The 31-year-old Sierra Vista resident is currently completing a mural at the skate park at Veterans Memorial Park. She is also a tattoo artist who has worked at Battleship Tattoo for the past five years. She moved here seven years ago after graduating from the University of Arizona.
"This is fantastic, I'm super excited," Olaje said by phone Thursday evening. "It's the best outcome possible."
The criteria for the design included: historic/cultural significance, visual accessibility, quality of design, appropriateness to the site, public welfare, maintenance requirements, artistic merit, and innovative and effective approach.
The project will cost $15,000. The city has kicked in $10,000 from Community Development Block Grant funds; Liberty Utilities in Sierra Vista has donated the remaining $5,000, city officials said.
Community Development Director Matt McLachlan said the next phase of the project includes choosing artists who will execute the design on the water tower. Olaje said she wants to be one of the artists on that team.
McLachlan said he expects the work on the tank should begin "before the end of the year" and should be finished by "the end of June."