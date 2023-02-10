Have you ever wondered why some people are desperate to have children while others consider having children a curse?
Neither side is wrong. Children should be a choice, not an inevitability.
Life is already complicated and messy, especially when people get their heart’s desire and have children. The difficulties arise immediately the moment a child becomes part of your life.
Why? Because a child is your baby forever, even when they become adults. Or pretend to be adults.
And this is where the greatest problem arises. Whether you mean to or not, in your eyes, your children will always be little. Consequently, you assume they still need your guidance and well-meaning suggestions even when they are in their 20s or 50s.
Let’s face it. Changing gears and moving from mommy mode to fellow adult mode is difficult. And some of us, add another layer to the problem by morphing into Miss Fix-It.
Several years ago, “Men Are From Mars, And Women Are From Venus” by John Gray landed on the popular reading lists of an untold number of females. The reason? The ladies believed that the author understood women.
Our daughter raved about the book so much that her mother borrowed the book. She has always been a curious soul.
It did not take long for reality to smack this lady in the forehead. Because she realized she behaved and thought more like the men described in the book. To make matters worse, she could not relate to how the woman the author described felt.
The reason, dear reader, is because she, like the men, was and to this day remains a fixer. Present her with a problem and she quickly has a solution, which she frequently voices without restraint or a filter.
What the author tried to point out is that sometimes when women rant about an issue, they simply need a sounding board. No solution is required or wanted.
Something else this lady discovered is that there is a difference between listening during a conversation where the process is the listening and sharing of ideas and listening to someone’s complaints but keeping the lips zipped and comments to herself.
Now she understands how the gods must feel as they watch humans stumble through life, repeating the same mistakes over and over again without any interference.
Unfortunately, when you combine this particular affliction with the impulse to nurture and care for our children and loved ones, you have a person who has difficulty reigning in the Miss Fix-It Gene and her Mom Gene.
Since our daughter reached adulthood, she vehemently and loudly reacts when her mother makes even small suggestions. To be honest, the suggestions are usually valid but at those moments her daughter disagrees. Their interpretation of such conversations is light-years apart.
Of course, when parents hear the same complaint over and over again, we tend to flip down that inner earplug and bulldoze on, all the while believing we are doing the right thing.
In hindsight, neither parent nor child is wrong. But that is not how they look at the situation. To the child, Mom is not treating them as an adult. On the other hand, Mom just wants to make things better. And, she has the solution.
The same is true when we do things for our loved ones. On a subconscious level, we just want to help. Fortunately, our granddaughter calls granny out every time. “I can do that.”
When the grandmother rinses the Grand’s dirty dishes, it is automatic. See a task. Perform the task. It is positively Pavlovian.
This lady’s father was lord and master of his domain. His demands, rather than requests grated on her nerves.
Hubby, on the other hand, was capable of taking care of even menial tasks, which is why his wife did not mind doing things for him. But it had to be in moderation. And that is what she has to remember when she feels tempted to do things for the Grand.
She is an adult and wants to be treated as such. Her grandmother’s caretaker mode is unnecessary.
Granny needs a new hobby.