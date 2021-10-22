Your humble writer enjoys people-watching.
Sometimes, she focuses on specifics. For example, people’s expressions and body language while conversing with someone they know or with a stranger. Or while alone in a car, when they think no one sees them.
At other times, studying the clothing people wear in public is amusing and how the different clothes affect their behavior, or how they carry themselves. However, how people walk is probably one of the more entertaining types of people watching.
Living on a farm offers countless observational opportunities, including wild and domestic animal ambulation. And that was the genesis of today’s column.
The lady of the manor watched a murder of crows feasting on the fallen pecans on the driveway. She chuckled at the crows as they waddled in the same way toddlers with full diapers move.
But, of course, toddlers have to overcome several challenges besides learning to stay upright and move without plopping on their well-padded and often full diapered bottoms.
Those first shaky steps tiny humans take leads to wobbly, almost shuffles to running, and then a whole new world of locomotion opens.
And yet, other factors form how a human move. For example, painful relationships, self-esteem or lack thereof, and mental and physical conditions affect how we walk. So yes, dear reader, our mental outlook affects our entire being.
Go into any grocery store, watch the shoppers, and do not forget to include the workers.
Mothers often ignore the constant prattle of the children beside them. However, when the little urchins grab items off the shelf or take off to explore the store, the slouching women, shocked out of their nearly lethargic movements behind the grocery carts, hasten after their escaping offspring.
It is impressive how fast children move. The speedy and fleeing creatures add their high-pitched squeals of excitement that threaten to shatter adult eardrums while their mother chases after them. No more ambling for that woman because she is on a mission to capture her child.
The more seasoned citizens clutch their carts and carefully shuffle down each aisle. They take their time perusing the items on the shelves because, for some, grocery shopping is their only interaction with the outside world. But, of course, some walk cautiously because of age-related infirmities.
Your humble writer enters most stores with distaste. She hates shopping of any kind. But the need for certain items makes the shopping excursion a necessary evil. Consequently, she marches into the stores with list in hand, rushing up, and down aisles bent on completing the unsavory task quickly. Unfortunately, her haste makes the woman miss items she needs, which results in backtracking.
On the other hand, her mother strolled through stores, lingering over things that caught her interest. Her eye for a deal is likely why Mother stockpiled cases of toilet tissue long before it was the thing to do in anticipation of any impending disaster.
The female sibling also loved to shop and could not resist a sale. She and Jacqueline Kennedy shared a penchant for buying several of the same blouses because they liked them. That, of course, is probably the only thing those two women had in common.
Folks who stride into a room exude confidence in themselves, affecting how others respond to them. Often, their arrogance mirrors their walk.
Some people attempt to compensate for what they lack by how they walk. For example, males may swagger, implying that they are the gods’ gift to women. Conversely, women of similar ilk tend to strut. Both aim to project confidence they may or may not possess. But trying to live up to other people’s expectations and perceptions can be exhausting.
This writer is an odd duck. She has always known one speed — fast. A fact that is evident while dashing through a store, turning corners on two wheels with her grocery cart. Not surprisingly, thinking back to her wedding day, even her walk down the aisle on her father’s arm was faster than the typical bridal stroll.
And yet, if there is music, the lady of the manor will always choose to dance instead of walk.
Submitted by Elizabeth Cowan