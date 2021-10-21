NACO — OK, so it doesn’t look like it used to, but there are treasures to be had at the old Camp Naco, if a handful of anthropology and archeology students who traversed the land last Saturday have anything to say about it.
“Right now we’re looking for anything that isn’t a rock, isn’t a dead animal and isn’t asbestos,” Cochise College anthropology instructor Megan Cleary said.
Also, no animal poop as Cleary threw down what looked like it might be something interesting, but was actually just a “gift” from a bird. “
Basically, just building materials, curved glass, ceramics and things like that,” she added.
In fact, what looks like litter to the rest of us “is actually scientific data,” UA archeology professor Robert Schon said
The couple of dozen students, who are from Cochise College and The University of Arizona' earned extra credit and experience last Saturday as they performed an archeological survey.
It’s all part of a preservation project led by retired Cochise College professor and archeologist Becky Orozco. She has been leading the Camp Naco restoration charge for at least two decades ,and last Saturday’s event, the archeological survey, was a precursor to yet another step in the time —consuming, complicated and expensive process of restoring the old barracks: grading around the base of the building.
“We really need to do some stabilization work,” Orozco said. “A lot of it is erosion around the foundation lines because of water splashing up.”
Here’s the process:
“What we’re doing is we’ve placed a grid around the perimeter of the building and we’re going to collect artifacts square by square so we can keep everything in a controlled setting and see what we can find in terms of artifacts that date to the period of the building,” Schon said, “because during the restoration those artifacts might be destroyed or knocked away so here’s our one chance of preserving some of the portable material culture from the site.”
It sounds simple enough, but that is not the case. A student asked a question about procedure that revealed just how complicated the process is.
“We’ll put (the grid number) on the bag,” Schon said. “We’re going to make an aerial sketch plan of the building; that’s what we’re going to do next. Then we can label the squares, and then we’ll assign those square labels to each bag.”
It’s not just walking along and picking up stuff.
“We’re very meticulous because if you find a concentration of artifacts in one area, something that we find over here would come from this part of the building, not from the other side, and we want to make sure we don’t lose that information,” Schon said.
“It’s not like Indiana Jones on TV; it’s much more methodical,” Cleary added.
Camp Naco originally sprung up as a tent camp about 100 years ago during the time of the Mexican Revolution “to keep the war from spilling over the border because there were a lot of battles in Naco, Sonora,” Orozco said.
“In fact, some of the more important battles of the revolution were fought there.” At one time 5,000 troops were stationed at Camp Naco," she added.
The camp has gone through many incarnations, from actual family homes to a possible youth camp. The city of Bisbee oversees it now. Orozco hopes to restore the place so it may one day be a museum.
To pay for the work of repairing the adobe on what was once a barracks building in the Eastern Quadrangle of Camp Naco (there are 20 buildings altogether), Orozco applied for grant money from the Southwestern Foundation for Preservation. The monies will pay for grading away from the building so there’s drainage, and, hopefully, will stop the water damage and keep the building from melting away.
“As part of that, to do the grading we have to do an archeological assessment,” Orozco said. Part of the assessment is the survey.
To get started, students in groups of three each group took a square. Then they bent over and peered at the ground, looking for stuff, carefully digging it up and placing it in marked zip-lock baggies. Within an hour there were plenty of old nails, pieces of glass, wood shards and old ceramic electrical components.
Even after the work of bending over and digging, the students were excited.
“It’s a learning experience so I am very excited about it,” Cochise College anthropology student Morgan O’Neal said. “The entire thing is about trying to find out how people lived before us.”
“I really like history,” Cochise College sociology student Loretta Chin said. “I feel intrigued (about this place). I start imagining what happened at that time, like in 1917.”
Down the line Orozco said they will be screening large piles of dirt that have been scraped up from other gradings, though she doesn’t expect to find anything very exciting.
“Mostly it’s old nails,” Orozco said. “I don’t expect us to find a lot but we have to do it as good stewards, and I think it will be a fun project for the students.”