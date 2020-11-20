In the NABURhood gathers this week’s top conversations on the Herald/Review’s new free community forum, NABUR. It’s an easy way to connect with neighbors, focus on the facts and make a difference. Join the conversation or learn more at www.myheraldreview.com/nabur/.
What are your expectations for the new President-Elect?
“I am hopeful President-elect Biden will reform our current healthcare situation. I like his ideas of having contractual agreements with the pharmaceutical companies, provisions for out of network care, provisions for pre-existing conditions & keeping the premiums under 7% of Americans total salary. Additionally, I like the idea of working with both Republicans and Democrats.” — Cynthia L.
It’s been a long and difficult year. What are you thankful for?
“As I am handicapped and spend my days in bed or in my wheelchair, I am so grateful for long term care and the home care people who help keep me healthy. Also, my family, who look out for me and keep my spirits up. And lastly, my Chihuahua, Chico, who spends his days by my side.” — Marlene P.
“My relationship with my Grandson.” — April N.
“I’m grateful for my family’s health, along with still having the opportunity to pursue my academic and career goals.” — Summer Hom, Herald/Review intern
In response to “Byron York: ‘Defund the police’ and the damage done”, Nov. 18
“So Biden who is against defunding the police is going to have someone who is for defunding the police in his administration, in charge of what, refreshments?
You don’t mention any names of who this mysterious person is. Instead of gaslighting your readers with scary tales of boogeymen and shadows why don’t you tell them what really is causing police departments to be defunded? Lack of funds.
Just today there are news reports of Mnuchin cutting off emergency funding from the CARES Act for municipalities.
And Mitch McConnell could have the Senate vote on the HEROS Act to help cities keep their police forces funded.
You say “But that’s just politics. The tragic thing is, the cause of defunding the police is killing real people.”
If the cause of defunding the police is killing real people where is your editorial denouncing Mitch McConnell and the Senate for not voting on the HEROS act the House sent in May? Where is your criticism of Mnuchin halting the funds from the CARES Act?” — Kikio D.