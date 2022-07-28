BENSON — Jack in the Box, the national fast-food franchise has returned to Benson after a seven-year absence from the Hub City’s culinary scene.
After a few months of construction at 601 W 4th St, the new restaurant opened its doors for lunch on July 20 and has been packed with diners since.
“The place has been absolutely packed,” said Brad Hamilton, engineer for the city of Benson. “It’s great to see Jack in the Box back in town in a new location and brand new building.”
In a much larger community, the addition of another fast-food restaurant may seem trivial. However, to a city of 5,000 just emerging from a global pandemic, braced to outlast current economic inflation, the opening of another choice in fast food can have notable impact.
Within the last year the city lost two locally owned restaurants on the same street, Wild Dogs and Asian Bistro, taking with them a handful of jobs a new restaurant may be able to replace.
With Americans consuming some 50 billion hamburgers a year, Jack, and the under-construction Burger King restaurant on the same street, aim to take a bite out of those statistics on behalf of Benson.
Keith Campbell is a new partner/owner of the franchise location. His grandfather owned a partnership with the previous Benson Jack and suggested the return to the city when Keith sought a new location to open.
“He wanted to come back to Benson, just on this side of the I-10 instead of the north side,” Keith said.
George Scott, executive director of Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, also commented on the restaurant’s nonstop business.
“The parking lot is always full of cars and the drive through is constantly busy,” he said. “Because of its location on the main street in town, the restaurant gives people another option and convenient place to stop to eat. From an economic standpoint, it’s great for Benson because it provides jobs for our local residents.”
The restaurant will be managed by district manager Bridget Ascencio and manager Chelsie Montaño. They have positions available and encourage anyone interested to apply.
The restaurant will be open daily and serving breakfast 24 hours a day, something Alex Ortiz Jack’s first customer found appealing. Ortiz is a first responder with EMI Ambulance.
“I like something open 24 hours, especially for us,” Alex said as he enjoyed his “loaded” breakfast sandwich.
