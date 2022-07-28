Purchase Access

BENSON — Jack in the Box, the national fast-food franchise has returned to Benson after a seven-year absence from the Hub City’s culinary scene.

After a few months of construction at 601 W 4th St, the new restaurant opened its doors for lunch on July 20 and has been packed with diners since.

