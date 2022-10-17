tmbstn 4

Bull riding takes place in the Shoot Out Arena Saturday in Tombstone.

 FILE PHOTO

Robby and Kati Jundt, owners of the Shoot Out Arena in Tombstone, launched their inaugural bull riding competition the weekend of Helldorado in 2020.

Since that inaugural event, the Shoot Out has been hosting pro bull riding competitions every month, with a two-day event planned this Friday and Saturday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?