Robby and Kati Jundt, owners of the Shoot Out Arena in Tombstone, launched their inaugural bull riding competition the weekend of Helldorado in 2020.
Since that inaugural event, the Shoot Out has been hosting pro bull riding competitions every month, with a two-day event planned this Friday and Saturday.
Located at 316 S. Third Street, gates at the Shoot Out open at 5 p.m. both days, followed by a 6 p.m. pre-show with two-hours of bull riding action starting at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the gate, but discounted tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 by going to any of the following Tombstone locations: Vintage Cowgirls of Tombstone, Bronco Trading, Third and Survey, The Branding Iron and Poncho Vegas. Tickets also can be purchased for the discounted price at BellBottom Beauty in Sierra Vista, B&D Lumber in Douglas and High Lonesome Trading Co. in Elfrida.
To purchase tickets online, which cost $15 plus tax and fees, go to https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/shootoutarena/7052. Those who attend a church service at the Shoot Out from 3:30 to 4:430 on Friday and Saturday will receive a hand stamp admitting them into the bull riding event free of charge while seating is available.
“We are able to seat 1,200 people and our bull riding events do sell out at different times,” Kati Jundt said. “Because of the Helldorado crowd, there’s a good possibility we’ll sell out this weekend. We have several local businesses selling tickets for us at the $10 discounted rate, so that may have an impact on our ticket sales as well.”
When the Jundts purchased the arena in January 2020, they immediately started making improvements to the property with a vision of completing the project by October, in time for Helldorado weekend.
“We weren’t sure how bull riding was going to be received in Tombstone, so it was a gamble,” said Kati, who handles the venture’s business side. “When that first Saturday crowd grew to 1,200, we couldn’t believe it. Our bleacher seats sold out, and it was standing room only at the Shoot Out Arena that night. We were thrilled.”
Both Kati and Robby were raised in the world of rodeo, Kati as a barrel racer while Robby rode bulls. Robby's grandfather, Dick Gravance was a high profile livestock contractor out of California. His company, Sierra West Rodeos, was well known in rodeo circles throughout the west. The Shoot Out has named its bull riding competitions on Friday and Saturday the “Dick Gravance Memorial” in his honor.
Bulls used in Shoot Out competitions come from three different contractors, all three sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) out of Colorado Springs, Colo. and the Professional Bull Riders, Inc. (PBR) based in Pueblo, Colo.
“We use Washburn Bucking Bulls out of New Mexico, Mike Trask Bucking Bulls out of Tombstone and 3G bucking bulls out of Elfrida,” Kati said.
With deep connections in the world of rodeo and bull riding, the Jundts have been able to tap into top talent for their events.
“We use James Horcasitas, a professional announcer from Las Cruces, New Mexico,” Kati said. “He’s really funny and does a great job of keeping the crowd entertained.”
Instead of rodeo clowns, the Jundts use bullfighters to distract the bulls and help keep cowboys safe after they’re thrown. The bullfighters they hire are PRCA and PBR professionals.
The Shoot Out's bull riding events are limited to between 25 and 30 competitors in order to keep competitions around two hours.
While Robby has retired from bull riding, Kati continues to compete in barrel racing. The couple’s three children — ranging in age from 2, 5 and 16 — appear to be following in their parents’ footsteps.
“The youngest, our two-year-old boy, Rankin, loves riding anything. Rhiatta, our five-year-old daughter is alreading riding and our 16-year-old, Taylor competes in high school rodeo events. She runs barrels and competes in cutting.”
Both Kati and Robby are grateful for the community support their business has received in Tombstone.
“Thank you to all those businesses that support our Bull Ridings,” Kati wrote in a Facebook post. “You are helping these guys make some serious cash doing what they love! Rodeo is a dying sport. We love being a part in helping it survive and even thrive! We couldn’t do this without you all!”
The Jundts urges everyone to support the businesses that are selling tickets to their bull riding competition.
“We look forward to seeing you at our event and invite you to join the Shoot Out crowd Friday and Saturday for an evening of spectacular bull riding.”