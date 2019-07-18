He was relieved of duty on Jan. 5 after his arrest for allegations made by two female inmates on Jan. 4. Detention officer Lt. Christy Heisner notified superiors after talking to the inmates. CCSO detectives Todd Borquez and Jesus Davidson began an immediate investigation which led to Packer’s arrest the next day.
On Jan. 14, Packer pleaded not guilty to the January charges brought by two of the women. Bail was set at $250,000, but then increased to $550,000 in lieu of charges brought by four other inmates.
Court files show Packer stands accused of sexual assault, sexual abuse, kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful sex acts while employed within the county correctional facility and indecent exposure. The charges were made by six female inmates, whose names have been redacted, and go back as far as 2014.
He remains in custody at the Santa Cruz County jail.