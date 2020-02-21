“I think that there’s a chance for it to go either way. Depends on how careful they are with all of the precautions they’re taking, which they are taking a lot of precautions. More than usual, so there’s a good chance they’ll hold it.”
Tony McGinnis, Fort Collins, CO
“Not particularly. I think it’s a lot of fear, I think it’s going to be under control, no problem. I have no concern, I’ve traveled all over during this and it didn’t bother me a bit.”
Jamee Kahn, Green Valley
“I am not concerned that the coronavirus is going to spread. I feel like we’ve had a lot of outbreaks of diseases before. When I was younger it was the swine flu that was a big thing. It didn’t affect as much as we thought it was going to affect. I think that it’s still unsafe, that we should take precautions. I don’t think it’s going to be as big of a deal as other outbreaks in the past.”
Corey Roysdon, Bisbee